5 homes you can get in Marietta for less than $300,000

Private Quarters | 11 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Anyone in the market for a new home is aware that there’s more demand than available homes. On top of that, home prices are increasing and it’s more common to see multiple offers.

Still, it’s possible to get a house within a reasonable price range. Case in point, the below homes in Marietta. Each of these dwellings is listed for under $300,000.

As of publishing, the residences have only been on the market for a day at the longest.

View the homes for sale below and see if you can be among the first to see them in person.

The finished basement includes a secondary fireplace.
Credit: Zillow/Keller Williams Realty Atl North

3409 Mill Stream Ln SW - $299,900

The primary bedroom is on the main floor of this Cape Cod-esque home. Space abounds in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast room, plenty of cabinets and a laundry closet. Hardwood floors cover the main living areas and there’s a finished basement that can be outfitted into a second living space.

The spacious, fenced-in yard makes this home ideal for pet owners.
Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Communities

572 Jo Ann Dr SE - $269,900

At 1,224 square feet, this low-maintenance brick ranch home is on a corner lot in East Cobb. The kitchen has been revamped with a new backsplash and granite countertops. There’s also a new roof and a large, convenient laundry room.

The unfinished basement can be transformed into a new space.
Credit: Zillow/Fathom Realty Ga, LLC.

901 Cobb Place Manor Dr - $270,000

A traditional home with 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this abode features a recently painted interior and new laminate flooring on the main level. The upper level, which has new carpets, also has a loft that can be changed into a third bedroom.

In addition to the primary room, the two secondary rooms are spacious.
Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Communities

1803 Kimberly Dr SW - $250,000

This ranch features an open floor plan and a brick fireplace. The primary bedroom is large enough for a king-sized bed. There’s also a covered deck overlooking the backyard.

The home's bathrooms include custom tile and low fixtures.
Credit: Zillow/1 Look Real Estate

48 Guinn St SW - $249,990

Completely remodeled, this home is centrally located to dining and schools. Stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl plank flooring are features of the interior. There’s also a detached garage, which could make a good workshop.

