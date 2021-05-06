5 homes you can get in Marietta for less than $300,000

Anyone in the market for a new home is aware that there’s more demand than available homes. On top of that, home prices are increasing and it’s more common to see multiple offers.
Still, it’s possible to get a house within a reasonable price range. Case in point, the below homes in Marietta. Each of these dwellings is listed for under $300,000.
As of publishing, the residences have only been on the market for a day at the longest.
View the homes for sale below and see if you can be among the first to see them in person.
Credit: Zillow/Keller Williams Realty Atl North
3409 Mill Stream Ln SW - $299,900
The primary bedroom is on the main floor of this Cape Cod-esque home. Space abounds in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast room, plenty of cabinets and a laundry closet. Hardwood floors cover the main living areas and there’s a finished basement that can be outfitted into a second living space.
Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Communities
At 1,224 square feet, this low-maintenance brick ranch home is on a corner lot in East Cobb. The kitchen has been revamped with a new backsplash and granite countertops. There’s also a new roof and a large, convenient laundry room.
Credit: Zillow/Fathom Realty Ga, LLC.
901 Cobb Place Manor Dr - $270,000
A traditional home with 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this abode features a recently painted interior and new laminate flooring on the main level. The upper level, which has new carpets, also has a loft that can be changed into a third bedroom.
Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Communities
1803 Kimberly Dr SW - $250,000
This ranch features an open floor plan and a brick fireplace. The primary bedroom is large enough for a king-sized bed. There’s also a covered deck overlooking the backyard.
Credit: Zillow/1 Look Real Estate
Completely remodeled, this home is centrally located to dining and schools. Stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl plank flooring are features of the interior. There’s also a detached garage, which could make a good workshop.