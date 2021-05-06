5 homes you can get in Marietta for less than $300,000

3409 Mill Stream Ln SW - $299,900

The primary bedroom is on the main floor of this Cape Cod-esque home. Space abounds in the kitchen, which includes a breakfast room, plenty of cabinets and a laundry closet. Hardwood floors cover the main living areas and there’s a finished basement that can be outfitted into a second living space.

The spacious, fenced-in yard makes this home ideal for pet owners. Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Communities Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Communities

572 Jo Ann Dr SE - $269,900

At 1,224 square feet, this low-maintenance brick ranch home is on a corner lot in East Cobb. The kitchen has been revamped with a new backsplash and granite countertops. There’s also a new roof and a large, convenient laundry room.

The unfinished basement can be transformed into a new space. Credit: Zillow/Fathom Realty Ga, LLC. Credit: Zillow/Fathom Realty Ga, LLC.

901 Cobb Place Manor Dr - $270,000

A traditional home with 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this abode features a recently painted interior and new laminate flooring on the main level. The upper level, which has new carpets, also has a loft that can be changed into a third bedroom.

In addition to the primary room, the two secondary rooms are spacious. Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Communities Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Communities

1803 Kimberly Dr SW - $250,000

This ranch features an open floor plan and a brick fireplace. The primary bedroom is large enough for a king-sized bed. There’s also a covered deck overlooking the backyard.

The home's bathrooms include custom tile and low fixtures. Credit: Zillow/1 Look Real Estate Credit: Zillow/1 Look Real Estate

48 Guinn St SW - $249,990

Completely remodeled, this home is centrally located to dining and schools. Stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl plank flooring are features of the interior. There’s also a detached garage, which could make a good workshop.