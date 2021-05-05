3 unique lighting styles you can add to your home

“Himalayan pink salt lamps can still have an artistic look even when they aren’t on!” Wayfair said. “While the glow of Himalayan salt lamps might be a nice addition to your home’s overall lighting scheme in the evenings, pink Himalayan salt lamps make for great decorations throughout the day as well. When you don’t need a lamp option, a Himalayan salt rock will look like a natural stone decoration adorning your home.”

Since LED lights are battery-operated, you can place them anywhere. Credit: Yoosaf Abdulla from Pixabay Credit: Yoosaf Abdulla from Pixabay

LED strip lights

There are many benefits to LED strip lights. In addition to the colorful glow they offer, they’re flexible. You can cut them down to the desired size and they’re easy to install. Just use durable tape and they’ll remain attached to a variety of surfaces, according to Luxx Light Technology.

Explore 3 lighting trends to brighten your home in 2021

The Country Chicken Wire Touch Lamps come in black and ivory. Credit: The Lakeside Collection Credit: The Lakeside Collection

Chicken-wire lamps

Lighting doesn’t just add brightness to your home — it can also add texture. For a rustic, farmhouse touch, a chicken wire lampshade can be a good option. Readers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution can get two Country Chicken Wire Touch Lamps from The Lakeside Collection on sale for $39.99.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.