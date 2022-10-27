Poll: What’s the best stall at Southern Feedstore?

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

Southern Feedstore

Occupying the former Graveyard Tavern space in East Atlanta, Southern Feedstore is the newest food hall in this year’s Dining Guide. “With its late operating hours and rotation of live music, karaoke and trivia, it hopes to be a destination beyond food offerings, too,” Yvonne Zusel wrote in her profile of the hall.