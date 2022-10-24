Poll: What’s the best stall at Ph’East Food Hall at The Battery Atlanta?

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

Ph’East at The Battery

Part of The Battery’s lineup since 2020, Ph’East combines six affordable Asian food and drink spots under one roof. From playful poke bowls to Cantonese delights, there’s something for everyone at the popular food hall. But the question remains — which of the food hall’s vendors do our readers like most?