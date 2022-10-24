Poll: What’s the best stall at Market Hall at Halcyon?

Variety, affordability, immediacy, informality and community are just a few of the reasons that diners flock to food halls these days. And those are the same reasons The Atlanta Journal-Constitution decided to tackle the subject for our Fall Dining Guide.
“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”
Market Hall at Halcyon
Market Hall is one of the attractions that make Halcyon, the 135-acre mixed-use development in Forsyth County, an eating, drinking and shopping destination. Open since late 2019, the food hall overlooks the Village Green, the central outdoor gathering space at Halcyon.
But the question remains — which of the food hall’s vendors do our readers like most?
Make your selection below. Voting ends November 4, and we’ll announce the results soon after. And don’t miss our full Fall Dining Guide coverage of food halls all across Atlanta.
