Atlanta in top 15 of pet friendly cities

Nearly 85 million U.S. households have a pet, spending $109.6 billion a year on their furry, feathered and scaly family members, according to the American Pet Products Association. So it’s natural we want them to live long, healthy lives.

Pets need more than annual checkups and a tree, however, and not all cities are equally animal friendly. To determine 2021′s most pet-friendly places in America, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities across three key dimensions: pet budget, pet health and wellness, and outdoor pet friendliness.