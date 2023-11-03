Planet Fitness is giving away turkeys Nov. 20-21

According to the press release, Planet Fitness “will provide a total of 500 free, full-size turkeys to West End and Decatur (Wesley Chapel) club members and the neighboring community. Residents who visit either Judgment Free Zone can choose a complimentary bird, while supplies last.”

Explore 5 health benefits of pumpkin seeds

While helping strengthen its communities, Planet Fitness has also partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help create a “judgement free generation.”

“With bullying being a continued concern for parents, teens and youth across the country, Planet Fitness is more committed than ever to ensuring everyone feels welcome,” said McCall Gosselin, Senior Vice President of Communications & Social Impact at Planet Fitness. “This fundraiser has helped fund various trainings and provided resources for BGCA professionals and youth, built mini Judgement Free Zone fitness centers in Boys & Girls Clubs, funded youth scholarships and more.”

West End Planet Fitness (Monday, 11/20 Only)

854 Oak St. Atlanta, GA 30310

404-755-6922

Decatur (Wesley Chapel) Planet Fitness (Tuesday, 11/21 Only)

2460 Wesley Chapel Rd Decatur, GA 30035

678-691-0660