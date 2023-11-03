Planet Fitness is giving away turkeys Nov. 20-21

Fitness conglomerate Planet Fitness is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual turkey giveaway at the gym’s West End and Decatur (Wesley Chapel) locations.
According to the press release, Planet Fitness “will provide a total of 500 free, full-size turkeys to West End and Decatur (Wesley Chapel) club members and the neighboring community. Residents who visit either Judgment Free Zone can choose a complimentary bird, while supplies last.”
While helping strengthen its communities, Planet Fitness has also partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help create a “judgement free generation.”
“With bullying being a continued concern for parents, teens and youth across the country, Planet Fitness is more committed than ever to ensuring everyone feels welcome,” said McCall Gosselin, Senior Vice President of Communications & Social Impact at Planet Fitness. “This fundraiser has helped fund various trainings and provided resources for BGCA professionals and youth, built mini Judgement Free Zone fitness centers in Boys & Girls Clubs, funded youth scholarships and more.”
West End Planet Fitness (Monday, 11/20 Only)
854 Oak St. Atlanta, GA 30310
404-755-6922
Decatur (Wesley Chapel) Planet Fitness (Tuesday, 11/21 Only)
2460 Wesley Chapel Rd Decatur, GA 30035
678-691-0660
About the Author
Credit: TNS