Our fears can hold us hostage

“Fear not, for I bring you tidings of great joy,” said an angel to the shepherds, who were ordinary, down-to-earth guys tending their flocks. They were “sore afraid,” we are told, but they took the words to heart and went searching for the baby.

Every time someone is afraid, God says essentially the same thing — “‘Calm down, I’ve got this. You’re going to be fine.” Still, many fears chase after us like hungry wolves.

Maybe we’re afraid our spouse will leave us. Maybe we’re afraid one of the kids will get sick, our savings will run out, the cancer will come back, the virus will get us.

Christ said someone with faith the size of a mustard seed could move mountains. The mustard seed is about 2 millimeters in size, but produces a hearty, towering plant. Even a sliver of faith can chip away at the mountain of fear that overshadows our lives.

It’s easy to list our fears, but it can be challenging to trust God and take him at his word. Why would he say, “Fear not” if he didn’t mean it?

Perhaps we’re only paying lip service to believing in God. Many people dutifully attend services, sing hymns and put money in the basket, but deep inside, they cling to their fears, because they believe they’re running the show.

When the apostles encountered a storm at sea, they became terrified that they might drown, even though Christ was asleep in the boat. He wakes up, calms the sea and then chides them: “You of little faith! Why are you afraid?”

In the movie “Moonstruck,” an Italian wife ponders why her middle-aged husband chases younger women. She concludes that men cheat because they fear death, which sounds strange, but rings true.

Many people wrestle with the fear of dying, which hits hard when we turn 50 and realize our time is dwindling. In a panic, some seek rejuvenation through plastic surgery, drastic exercise plans, a flashy car — or an affair. But if we believe in God’s promises, death doesn’t get the final word.

Author Maurice Sheehy wrote, “Courage has been called fear that has said its prayers.” When the wolves are pounding at the door, and we’re terrified to set foot outside, let’s remember to pray for courage. Let’s choose as our mantra the simple words “Fear not.”

