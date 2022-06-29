OPINION: The end of Roe impacts men too

The stories of these two young women, beset by poverty and other social problems, would drive the movement for reproductive rights. But years of legal challenges to Roe v. Wade would compel a larger, and more diverse, group of women to share their abortion stories — from a 22-year-old college student in Georgia who traveled to Maryland for a late-term abortion because it would have violated Georgia’s 20-week post-fertilization cutoff to a 22-year-old from Marietta who had two abortions and later regretted it.

The stories of so many women illustrate the complexities of reproductive justice. What is missing from most stories about abortion are the voices of men.

We should always center stories about abortion on the experiences of pregnant people who bear the physical burden of pregnancy but men who are involved in these pregnancies need to examine their experiences, positive or negative, and reflect on the ways in which their lives might be different if women did not have access to safe abortions.

One in four women will have an abortion before the age of 45, according to 2017 research from the Guttmacher Institute. That year, 36,330 abortions were provided in Georgia.

Despite the dearth of research on men and their experiences with abortion, sociologists and medical experts have anecdotally noted that men often benefit from the procedure even when they are unaware of their involvement in a pregnancy that may have ended with an abortion.

Days after the Supreme Court ruling, Brian T. Nguyen, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Southern California tweeted a story from The New York Times featuring a group of men sharing their stories.

“Abortion is not just a women’s issue, it’s everyone’s issue,” Nguyen wrote. “Abortion bans will affect male partners as well, so it’s time to hear mean speak up about this necessary procedure.”

Nguyen is the founder of EMERGE Lab, whose mission is to expand the engagement of men in reproductive and gender equity. Those efforts reach well beyond abortion into the disparities that exist in family planning and contraception.

Sterilization, for example, is the nation’s most popular method of birth control, but each year, 700,000 women undergo sterilization procedures compared to 500,000 men, even though a vasectomy is easier and less expensive than tubal ligation.

Women have and will continue to lead the fight for reproductive freedom but it is time for men to acknowledge their stake in it as well. Sharing their stories is just the start.

