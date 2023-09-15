Nurse breaks Guinness World Record for ‘longest mullet’

Tami Manis, a nurse based out of Knoxville, has broken the record for longest competitive mullet in the female category at Guinness World Records. With a head of hair that’s business in the front and 5-feet-8-inches of party in the back, it’s a record that will likely be hard to beat.

Featured in the “Guinness World Records 2024″ for her monumentally massive mullet, the public health nurse has not cut her hair since Feb. 9, 1990. It’s a lifestyle choice that began with an inspiring music video in the 80s — Manis’ first viewing of “Voices Carry” by Til Tuesday.

“The girl had a rattail and I really wanted one of those,” she told Guinness World Records. “I went to get my hair cut at a barber shop and the guy really said that’s not my hairstyle and not good on me, but I was like ‘Well, this is what I want.’”

The Tennessee nurse said the secret to her record-breaking hairstyle comes down to Hask hair products, Argan oil and good genes. As the mullet is longer than she is tall, Manis often braids her hair on a weekly basis.

“I’ve always loved having long hair ever since I was a little girl,” she told Nurse.org. “The mullet style just seemed like a fun and unique way to express myself while also paying homage to my Southern roots.”

In 2022, Manis competed in the “femullet” division of the 2022 US Mullet Championships — the largest championship of its kind — and took home the $300 prize for second place. But, growing the mullet was never about winning money or breaking records.

“My mullet is a part of who I am, and I want to keep it going as long as possible,” she told Nurse.org.