Not liking that sweater? Here’s what to know about return policies

For most purchases shipped from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, the return deadline is Jan. 31, 2021.

Apple

Purchases received from Nov. 10 to Dec. 25 must be returned by Jan. 8, 2021.

Bath & Body Works

The store has a 100% satisfaction guarantee. You can always “return anything, anytime for any reason,” according to the website.

Best Buy

Excluding third-party items, purchases made from Oct. 13, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021 have an extended return period through January 16, 2021.

Bloomingdale’s

You can return most items 365 days from purchase.

Finish Line

The store’s extended holiday return policy means all purchases between Nov. 16 through Jan. 1, 2021, can be returned until Feb. 16, 2021.

Foot Locker

Returns will be accepted for online orders made within 45 days after the original shipment date for credit in the original form of payment.

GameStop

Any product bought between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 may be returned with the receipt by Jan. 15, 2021.

Kohl’s

Premium electronics bought from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25 should be returned by Jan. 31.

Macy’s

The extended holiday return policy notes that purchases made through Dec. 31 must be returned by Jan. 31, 2021 or the last date allowed under the usual return policy — whichever is later.

Marshall’s

Purchases made from Oct. 11 to Dec. 24 must be returned by Jan. 24, 2021.

Microsoft Store

Purchases made from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 must be returned by Jan. 31, 2021.

Neiman Marcus

Purchases made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25 must be returned by Jan. 31, 2021.

Overstock

Return purchases made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 by Jan. 31, 2021.

Petco

Return in-store or ship your purchases within 60 days of being bought or initially shipped.

Target

Select purchases made from Oct. 1 to Dec. 25 can be returned within 15 or 30 days.

UnderArmour

You can return your items within 60 days of purchase.

Walmart

Purchases made from Oct. 16 to Dec. 25 must be returned by Jan. 8, Jan. 24, or Feb. 23 2021; exclusions apply

Zales

Items shipped between Oct. 16 and Dec. 24, can be returned through Jan. 24, 2021.

