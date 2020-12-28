Not liking that sweater? Here’s what to know about return policies

With the gift-giving season largely out the way, now is the time to decide what you want to do with those items you’d rather not keep going into the new year.
Some items may not fit and others may simply not be your style. In any case, there are many options for returning gift items — whether its an electronic or a piece of apparel. Typically, you’ll get some money or some store credit.
“You have more time than you think,” Wired notes. “While ’30 days after the time of purchase’ is the normal year-round policy, most retailers adjust their return-by date this time of year to accommodate post-holiday returns. And we’ve already seen regular return policies extended because of Covid-19–related reasons.”
Here are some of the return policies for some major retailers, according to DealNews. Be sure to visit each website for details.
For most purchases shipped from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, the return deadline is Jan. 31, 2021.
Purchases received from Nov. 10 to Dec. 25 must be returned by Jan. 8, 2021.
The store has a 100% satisfaction guarantee. You can always “return anything, anytime for any reason,” according to the website.
Excluding third-party items, purchases made from Oct. 13, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021 have an extended return period through January 16, 2021.
You can return most items 365 days from purchase.
The store’s extended holiday return policy means all purchases between Nov. 16 through Jan. 1, 2021, can be returned until Feb. 16, 2021.
Returns will be accepted for online orders made within 45 days after the original shipment date for credit in the original form of payment.
Any product bought between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 may be returned with the receipt by Jan. 15, 2021.
Premium electronics bought from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25 should be returned by Jan. 31.
The extended holiday return policy notes that purchases made through Dec. 31 must be returned by Jan. 31, 2021 or the last date allowed under the usual return policy — whichever is later.
Purchases made from Oct. 11 to Dec. 24 must be returned by Jan. 24, 2021.
Purchases made from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 must be returned by Jan. 31, 2021.
Purchases made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25 must be returned by Jan. 31, 2021.
Return purchases made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 by Jan. 31, 2021.
Return in-store or ship your purchases within 60 days of being bought or initially shipped.
Select purchases made from Oct. 1 to Dec. 25 can be returned within 15 or 30 days.
You can return your items within 60 days of purchase.
Purchases made from Oct. 16 to Dec. 25 must be returned by Jan. 8, Jan. 24, or Feb. 23 2021; exclusions apply
Items shipped between Oct. 16 and Dec. 24, can be returned through Jan. 24, 2021.
