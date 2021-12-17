5 fun and festive alternatives to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Caption Consider closing out 2021 and kickstarting 2022 with a staycation at the Bellyard hotel, which will host live entertainment and a dinner buffet. Courtesy of Bellyard Hotel Credit: Handout Caption Consider closing out 2021 and kickstarting 2022 with a staycation at the Bellyard hotel, which will host live entertainment and a dinner buffet. Courtesy of Bellyard Hotel Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

A Suite Start for 2022

For the last two years, our homes have become the perpetual setting for our workdays, movie nights, dinner socials, and more. So why not bring in the new year with a new scene? Consider closing out 2021 and kickstarting 2022 with a staycation.

The Bellyard hotel’s Drawbar restaurant will be hosting a festive evening, which will include a dinner buffet, dessert buffet, live entertainment and midnight champagne toast. The event is open to all guests at $100 per person, however, guests who reserve a night at the hotel will receive special pricing. Best of all, after an evening of imbibing, overnight guests won’t have far to travel. Not to mention, waking up to in-room breakfast might just be the perfect rebound from all the revelry.

Drawbar event begins 8 p.m.–1 a.m. Dec. 31. $100 per person. Bellyard, 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-8333, bellyardhotel.com.

Caption A fireworks display helps to signal the new year at the Battery Atlanta New Year's Eve Bash in 2019. Contributed by The Battery Atlanta Caption A fireworks display helps to signal the new year at the Battery Atlanta New Year's Eve Bash in 2019. Contributed by The Battery Atlanta

A Blast in the Ballpark

Discover plenty of ways to celebrate the last day of 2021 at the Battery, where multiple venues are hosting NYE events and special programming. CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, open from 5 p.m. until midnight on Dec. 31, will offer diners a $75 prix fixe, four-course dinner. Music lovers can enjoy a night at Park Bench, which will treat guests to a live piano show at 6 p.m. and a DJ set after 9 p.m. General admission starts at $35 and includes party favors and a champagne toast. Tickets are limited; and private tables are available for purchase. Additionally, guests should pop into the Battery Plaza, where they will find free entertainment, including live bands and countdown celebrations at 8 p.m. and midnight.

And note: if you are in search of those traditional big party vibes, Live! at Battery Atlanta provides just that for the 21+ crowd (private booths are available for purchase).

See individual websites for more details. Dec. 31. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. batteryatl.com, cruwinebar.com, parkbenchbattery.com, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com.

Big Fun for the Little Ones

Forget the 21 and older demographic, the true party animals drink juice boxes and have early bedtimes (as any parent can attest). So, allow your petite party people to burn off some energy at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, which is hosting a kid-friendly New Year’s Bubble Bash. With two session options (9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.), the Bubble Bash will feature a DJ, noisemaker and party hat crafts, bubble wrap popping and more. Advance purchase is required.

Session A: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or Session B: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $22 per person or $10 per person for museum members. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

Caption Chateau Elan’s special New Year’s Romantic Spa Escape includes a two-night stay, an intimate four-course dinner at Fleur de Lis, choice of spa treatment and breakfast for two. Courtesy of Chateau Elan Credit: Handout Caption Chateau Elan’s special New Year’s Romantic Spa Escape includes a two-night stay, an intimate four-course dinner at Fleur de Lis, choice of spa treatment and breakfast for two. Courtesy of Chateau Elan Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Renewed for the New Year

Leave all your tensions in the past, and start your 2022 anew by booking a spa stay at Chateau Elan. Their special New Year’s Romantic Spa Escape includes a two-night stay, an intimate four-course dinner at Fleur de Lis, choice of spa treatment and breakfast for two.

But if a low-key spa weekend isn’t your lane, then the resort is also offering luxe and lively options with their additional NYE packages, which include overnight stays, dinner, champagne toasts and admission to their cocktail gala and afterparty.

See website for package details and pricing. Chateau Elan, 100 Rue Charlemagne, Braselton. 678-425-0900, chateauelan.com.