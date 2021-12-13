Atlanta among top 5 U.S. cities for celebrating New Year’s Eve

The good news is Atlanta was No. 2 overall for entertainment and food, helped by our first-place finish for legality of fireworks.

The bad news is more than half the cities in WalletHub’s analysis can celebrate cheaper than Atlanta can. Despite our No. 1 ranking for availability of affordable fine dining, we were No. 26 for restaurant meal costs and No. 30 for average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket.

Even worse, Atlanta was near the bottom — No. 96 — for safety and accessibility. We were No. 1 for forecasted precipitation on New Year’s Eve, No. 34 for walkability and No. 48 for traffic congestion.

You can check out the full analysis on WalletHub.com.