New year, new movies: What’s on Netflix in January

When New Year’s Day comes, it won’t only be a new year. There will be new Netflix shows and movies to watch.
The 1982 film version of “Annie,” “Braveheart,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Happy Feet” are among nearly 60 titles coming at the top of the year.
Atlanta-filmed “Ozark” will return for the final season on Jan. 1 with part 1 of season 4.
See below for a full list of what Netflix has to offer in January 2022.
Jan. 1
Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Rudolph’s nose isn’t all that shines this holiday at Center for Puppetry Arts
SEE: Catch up with Atlanta native Kenan Thompson on new ‘Kenan’ season, ‘SNL’ so far
EAT: 3 ideas for culinary holiday gifts for friends, family and pets
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
Jan. 4
Action Pack
Jan. 5
Four to Dinner
Rebelde
Jan. 6
The Club: Part 2
The Wasteland
Jan. 7
Hype House
Johnny Test: Season 2
Jan. 10
Undercover: Season 3
Jan. 11
Dear Mother
Jan. 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
Jan. 13
Brazen
Chosen
The Journalist
Photocopier
Jan. 14
After Life: Season 3
Archive 81
Blippi: Adventures
Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
The House
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
This Is Not a Comedy
Jan. 16
Phantom Thread
Jan. 17
After We Fell
Jan. 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble
Jan. 19
El marginal: Season 4
Heavenly Bites: Mexico
Juanpis González - The Series
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Jan. 20
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream
The Royal Treatment
Jan. 21
American Boogeywoman
Munich - The Edge of War
My Father’s Violin
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Summer Heat
That Girl Lay Lay
Jan. 24
Three Songs for Benazir
Jan. 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
Jan. 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
Jan. 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness
Feria: The Darkest Light
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Home Team
In From the Cold
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
About the Author