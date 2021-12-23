Hamburger icon
New year, new movies: What’s on Netflix in January

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

When New Year’s Day comes, it won’t only be a new year. There will be new Netflix shows and movies to watch.

The 1982 film version of “Annie,” “Braveheart,” “The Wedding Singer” and “Happy Feet” are among nearly 60 titles coming at the top of the year.

Atlanta-filmed “Ozark” will return for the final season on Jan. 1 with part 1 of season 4.

See below for a full list of what Netflix has to offer in January 2022.

Jan. 1

Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

Jan. 4

Action Pack

Jan. 5

Four to Dinner

Rebelde

Jan. 6

The Club: Part 2

The Wasteland

Jan. 7

Hype House

Johnny Test: Season 2

Jan. 10

Undercover: Season 3

Jan. 11

Dear Mother

Jan. 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster

Jan. 13

Brazen

Chosen

The Journalist

Photocopier

Jan. 14

After Life: Season 3

Archive 81

Blippi: Adventures

Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

The House

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

This Is Not a Comedy

Jan. 16

Phantom Thread

Jan. 17

After We Fell

Jan. 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble

Jan. 19

El marginal: Season 4

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Juanpis González - The Series

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3

Jan. 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream

The Royal Treatment

Jan. 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich - The Edge of War

My Father’s Violin

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Summer Heat

That Girl Lay Lay

Jan. 24

Three Songs for Benazir

Jan. 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Jan. 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

Jan. 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Feria: The Darkest Light

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Home Team

In From the Cold

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

