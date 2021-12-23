Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Spend your New Year’s Eve watching these Netflix titles before they’re gone

caption arrowCaption
Netflix Launches Online Shop for‘Exclusive’ Show-Themed Apparel.On June 10, Netflix announced the launch of anew online shop based on its most popular shows. .The store, which is already available in the United States,will sell apparel, merchandise and collectibles. .Products offered will be “exclusive limited editions,”according to Netflix’s VP of Consumer Products, Josh Simon. .Netflix.shop will drop exclusive limitededitions of carefully selected high-qualityapparel and lifestyle products tied to ourshows and brand on a regular basis, Josh Simon, via ‘Complex’.Simon also revealed that the first items to debuton the site this month will include streetwear and actionfigures inspired by ‘Yasuke,’ ‘Eden’ and ‘Lupin.’.It was also said that exclusive products from ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Stranger Things’ are on the horizon. .It was also said that exclusive products from ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Stranger Things’ are on the horizon. .[K]eep an eye out for exclusive products frombeloved titles like 'The Witcher' and 'StrangerThings,' as well as new Netflix logo-wearfrom Japanese fashion house BEAMS, Josh Simon, via ‘Complex’.Netflix.shop is being developed andlaunched online via Shopify.Unlike its competitors, Netflix doesnot run commercials, meaning it willbenefit from another source of revenue

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Before you know it, we’ll be celebrating the new year. That also means saying goodbye to some Netflix movies and shows.

Closeout 2021 by watching “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” with the kids. Or watch a marathon of the “Twilight” series.

You’ll still have at least a couple of weeks to finish them, but school and work will resume in 2022. Why not make the most of the holidays by watching some movies?

See the full list of titles leaving Netflix in January 2022 below.

Jan. 1

Snowpiercer

Jan. 5

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 6

A Ghost Story

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Jan. 10

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Rudolph’s nose isn’t all that shines this holiday at Center for Puppetry Arts

SEE: Catch up with Atlanta native Kenan Thompson on new ‘Kenan’ season, ‘SNL’ so far

EAT: 3 ideas for culinary holiday gifts for friends, family and pets

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

Jan. 11

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 15

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

Jan. 17

The Bling Ring

Homefront

Jan. 21

The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2

Jan. 31

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island

About the Author

Follow Kiersten Willis on twitter

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
New year, new movies: What’s on Netflix in January
33m ago
Cherished Varsity employee retires after 45 years
23h ago
Zoo Atlanta giant panda predicts Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl winner
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top