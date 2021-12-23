Spend your New Year’s Eve watching these Netflix titles before they’re gone

Before you know it, we’ll be celebrating the new year. That also means saying goodbye to some Netflix movies and shows.
Closeout 2021 by watching “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” with the kids. Or watch a marathon of the “Twilight” series.
You’ll still have at least a couple of weeks to finish them, but school and work will resume in 2022. Why not make the most of the holidays by watching some movies?
See the full list of titles leaving Netflix in January 2022 below.
Jan. 1
Snowpiercer
Jan. 5
Episodes: Seasons 1-5
Jan. 6
A Ghost Story
Ballerina
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Jan. 10
Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4
Jan. 11
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 15
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight
Jan. 17
The Bling Ring
Homefront
Jan. 21
The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2
Jan. 31
Bleach: The Entry
Bleach: The Rescue
Bleach: The Substitute
Cloud Atlas
The General’s Daughter
My Girl 2
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8
Mystic River
Shutter Island
