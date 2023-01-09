BreakingNews
Big freshman class takes office as Georgia lawmakers descend on Capitol
Here’s how to create your ultimate workout playlist

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Workouts are better set to a killer playlist and here’s how to do it

Not only does a great playlist make working out a lot more fun, but it also helps the time go by.

When crafting a playlist, it’s tempting to just throw all your favorite songs together. But believe it or not, there is a science behind what makes a great gym playlist — and how music can impact your body more generally.

“Music is able to increase stimulation, as there’s a connection between auditory neurons and motor neurons. That’s why music often makes us more mobile and motivates our body to move,” explained Making Music Mag.

In a 2008 study from Costas Karageorghis, an associate professor of sport psychology at Brunel University in England, found that songs tempos should be between 120 and 140 beats per minute — which is also, roughly, the average person’s heart rate while working out.

Here are a few playlist suggestions from certified personal trainers around the country:

“Music gets my mind off of what I’m doing in the gym,” Chaniece Tarpley, a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and on-line coach, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Here are Chaniece’s must have songs:

  • “Wish” by Kehlani
  • “Notice Me” by SZA
  • “Tomorrow 2″ by Glorilla and Cari B
  • “Ass Like That” by Victoria Monet
  • “Players” by Coi Leray

“Lyrics are important,” said Joy Dossman, a certified personal trainer. “Subliminally, we are feeding our minds, whether we’re aware of it or not. So I play clean music.” Keeping it clean, here are Joy’s must haves:

  • “Communion” by Mike Teezy
  • “Sleepin!” by Nobigdyl
  • “Joyful Noise” by Flame
  • “For the Father” by Young Bro
“Music is the whole heartbeat of a workout!” Jules Gomez, personal trainer, nutrition coach, and fitness director at Sanctuary Fitness LA, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It also keeps you distracted form the voice in your head that tells you to quit.”

Here are Jules’s favorite motivational songs:

  • “Sweetest Pie” by Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa
  • “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj
  • “Yo Perro Sola” by Bad Bunny
  • “Do It Do It” (Tiesto Remix) b ACRAZE, Tiesto and Cherish
  • “Level Up” by Ciara

Popular music app like Apple, Spotify and Pandora have great workout playlists for those who don’t have the time — or interest — to create a personal playlist.

Spotify’s Beat Mode playlist has more than nine hours of music dedicated to keep you working out.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

