Here’s how to create your ultimate workout playlist

“Music gets my mind off of what I’m doing in the gym,” Chaniece Tarpley, a certified personal trainer, nutritionist and on-line coach, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Here are Chaniece’s must have songs:

“Wish” by Kehlani

“Notice Me” by SZA

“Tomorrow 2″ by Glorilla and Cari B

“Ass Like That” by Victoria Monet

“Players” by Coi Leray

“Lyrics are important,” said Joy Dossman, a certified personal trainer. “Subliminally, we are feeding our minds, whether we’re aware of it or not. So I play clean music.” Keeping it clean, here are Joy’s must haves:

“Communion” by Mike Teezy

“Sleepin!” by Nobigdyl

“Joyful Noise” by Flame

“For the Father” by Young Bro

“Music is the whole heartbeat of a workout!” Jules Gomez, personal trainer, nutrition coach, and fitness director at Sanctuary Fitness LA, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It also keeps you distracted form the voice in your head that tells you to quit.”

Here are Jules’s favorite motivational songs:

“Sweetest Pie” by Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa

“Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj

“Yo Perro Sola” by Bad Bunny

“Do It Do It” (Tiesto Remix) b ACRAZE, Tiesto and Cherish

“Level Up” by Ciara

Popular music app like Apple, Spotify and Pandora have great workout playlists for those who don’t have the time — or interest — to create a personal playlist.

Spotify’s Beat Mode playlist has more than nine hours of music dedicated to keep you working out.