New ranking puts Atlanta among the best places to celebrate Christmas

Metrics marked with an asterisk included tree farms per capita and bakeries per capita.

Atlanta ranked at No. 13 with a total score of 62.37. The Peach State’s capital city had the lowest safety score in the top 20 at 43, which reflects the average number of COVID-19 deaths and COVID-19 cases in the past week per capita. However, Atlanta ranked among the top for generosity, coming in at No. 4.

Aside from the four key dimensions, Atlanta also has the highest average wine price, making it among the worst cities to purchase vino for holiday celebrations. However, Atlanta is among the cities with the most food banks per capita, tying with Las Vegas, Seattle and Tampa, Florida for the No. 1 spot.

See below for WalletHub’s list of the top 20 best places for Christmas in 2020.

Best Places for Christmas