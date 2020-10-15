New list ranks Atlanta among top 10 best cities for brunch

In typical times, you can glimpse the inside of a downtown Atlanta restaurant on a given weekend around midmorning, and it’ll be packed with people sipping mimosas and enjoying the best of breakfast and lunch.
In a city filled with brunch lovers, it’s no surprise that Atlanta landed on Rent.com’s recent list of the best cities for brunch. Georgia’s capital city ranked among the top 10, which the apartment search website compiled by reviewing the number of brunch spots in a city compared to its population as well as the density of the eateries.
“In other words, if a city has enough brunch spots on the map to resemble a densely–packed chocolate chip pancake, chances are it’ll show up below,” Rent.com, which is based in Atlanta, said.
The website also examined all cities in the nation that the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimated had over 100,000 people. Then, they used a database of 8 million commercially-licensed business listings to locate all the restaurants in each area that self-advertise brunch service. As such, the listing may not account for businesses that have recently closed.
Afterward, all 311 cities were arranged on Rent.com’s list according to the number of brunch restaurants per capita, and the density of brunch restaurants per square mile. Each aspect was evenly weighted and the places with the best overall score were named the best cities for brunch.
With a brunch density ranking of 25, Atlanta landed at No. 7 on the overall list and boasts 130 brunch spots to choose from.
“From down-home comfort food to classy, champagne-fueled affairs, we’ve got a little bit of everything here," the website said. "While we’re partial to Murphy’s and their malted waffles with Irish whiskey maple syrup.”
Additionally, Atlanta, which is home to over 506,000 people, came in at No. 4 for the most brunch-spots per capita.
Here’s a complete list of the top 10 best cities for brunch, according to Rent.com:
- Minneapolis
- Berkeley, California
- Seattle
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Cambridge, Massachusetts
- Washington, D.C.
- Atlanta
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Stamford, Connecticut
- Rochester, New York
Atlanta’s ranking on the best cities for brunch list comes months after the Daily Meal named the city’s Buttermilk Kitchen the best brunch spot in Georgia.