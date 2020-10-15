New list ranks Atlanta among top 10 best cities for brunch

Explore The 5 best brunches in Atlanta

With a brunch density ranking of 25, Atlanta landed at No. 7 on the overall list and boasts 130 brunch spots to choose from.

“From down-home comfort food to classy, champagne-fueled affairs, we’ve got a little bit of everything here," the website said. "While we’re partial to Murphy’s and their malted waffles with Irish whiskey maple syrup.”

Additionally, Atlanta, which is home to over 506,000 people, came in at No. 4 for the most brunch-spots per capita.

Here’s a complete list of the top 10 best cities for brunch, according to Rent.com:

Minneapolis Berkeley, California Seattle Charleston, South Carolina Cambridge, Massachusetts Washington, D.C. Atlanta Alexandria, Virginia Stamford, Connecticut Rochester, New York

Atlanta’s ranking on the best cities for brunch list comes months after the Daily Meal named the city’s Buttermilk Kitchen the best brunch spot in Georgia.