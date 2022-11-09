New hotline gives you a pep talk from kindergartners

A new hotline called PEPTOK offers encouraging words from elementary school kids. Whether you just got some bad news, are frustrated with work or need a reminder of how beautiful you are — the little voices will melt your heart and empower you at the same time.

Jessica Martin and Asherah Wiess are art teachers at West Side Union Elementary in Healdsburg, California, and they were inspired by their students’ positive attitudes. In a world of wild fires, pandemics and school shootings, the kids enjoy their childhood and the challenges that come with it.