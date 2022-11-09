BreakingNews
Georgia Senate race heading to runoff
New hotline gives you a pep talk from kindergartners

Credit: Jessica Martin

Credit: Jessica Martin

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago
As part of a class project, a group of kindergartners created the ultimate happy place

The holiday season can bring out the best and worst in some people. With hectic family gatherings, shopping for presents and more, the season can be draining, and it’s okay to need a little pick me up. If you’re feeling down, angry or self conscious, help is on the way with a touch of a button.

A new hotline called PEPTOK offers encouraging words from elementary school kids. Whether you just got some bad news, are frustrated with work or need a reminder of how beautiful you are — the little voices will melt your heart and empower you at the same time.

ExploreThese two strangers switched houses and recreated ‘The Holiday’

Jessica Martin and Asherah Wiess are art teachers at West Side Union Elementary in Healdsburg, California, and they were inspired by their students’ positive attitudes. In a world of wild fires, pandemics and school shootings, the kids enjoy their childhood and the challenges that come with it.

“I thought, you know, with this world being as it is, we all really needed to hear from them — their extraordinary advice and their continual joy,” Martin told NPR ““Their creativity and resourcefulness is something that we need to emulate, because that level of joy and love and imagination is what’s going to save us in the end.”

The program takes donations to help with the hotline fees at westsideusd.org Just two days after starting the hotline, they were already receiving 700 calls a day.

To get your daily dose of encouragement, dial PEPTOK at 707-876-7862.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Here are some of 2022′s top Christmas vacation packages for the whole family

SEE: Dave Koz marks 25 years of making Christmas music

EAT: Dunkin’ reveals new holiday flavors

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

