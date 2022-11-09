New hotline gives you a pep talk from kindergartners

The holiday season can bring out the best and worst in some people. With hectic family gatherings, shopping for presents and more, the season can be draining, and it’s okay to need a little pick me up. If you’re feeling down, angry or self conscious, help is on the way with a touch of a button.
A new hotline called PEPTOK offers encouraging words from elementary school kids. Whether you just got some bad news, are frustrated with work or need a reminder of how beautiful you are — the little voices will melt your heart and empower you at the same time.
Jessica Martin and Asherah Wiess are art teachers at West Side Union Elementary in Healdsburg, California, and they were inspired by their students’ positive attitudes. In a world of wild fires, pandemics and school shootings, the kids enjoy their childhood and the challenges that come with it.
“I thought, you know, with this world being as it is, we all really needed to hear from them — their extraordinary advice and their continual joy,” Martin told NPR ““Their creativity and resourcefulness is something that we need to emulate, because that level of joy and love and imagination is what’s going to save us in the end.”
The program takes donations to help with the hotline fees at westsideusd.org Just two days after starting the hotline, they were already receiving 700 calls a day.
To get your daily dose of encouragement, dial PEPTOK at 707-876-7862.
