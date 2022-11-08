ajc logo
These two strangers switched houses and recreated ‘The Holiday’

Credit: GMA: Grace Gagnon (left) of Boston, Massachusetts, and Flo Patterson (right) of Bath, England, are re-creating "The Holiday" film and swapping homes.

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
One in the U.S. and the other in England were in the holiday season and switched houses.

Boston’s Grace Gagnon wanted to recreate a holiday experience from one of her favorite movies, “The Holiday.”

In the 2006 movie, Cameron Diaz’s character is heartbroken and offers her L.A. home to Kate Winslet’s character, who has a charming cottage in England. In the end, both women fall for the other’s friends — finding love just in time for the holidays.

Much like film, Gagnon wanted to swap houses with someone in England, so she took her plea to the popular social media app, TikTok. Among the flood of comments, she got a response from Flo Patterson, from Bath, England, and things just felt “right.”

@grace_gagnon

Serious inquiries only. Bonus points if you have a hot, single brother. #theholiday #boston

♬ The holiday theme - Siyana <3

“It felt like I was talking to one of my friends here,” Gagnon told The Boston Globe. “It was just a gut feeling. We have so much in common.”

While house swamping with a complete stranger might seem odd to most people, Gagnon and Patterson went through proper channels, using HomeExchange.com for professional coordination.

“My trip isn’t centered around falling in love — this is more just me living out an adventure,” Gagnon added. “If I happen to meet someone along the way, it’ll make everything even more exciting!” said Gagnon.

Ebony Williams

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

