These two strangers switched houses and recreated ‘The Holiday’

Boston’s Grace Gagnon wanted to recreate a holiday experience from one of her favorite movies, “The Holiday.”
In the 2006 movie, Cameron Diaz’s character is heartbroken and offers her L.A. home to Kate Winslet’s character, who has a charming cottage in England. In the end, both women fall for the other’s friends — finding love just in time for the holidays.
Much like film, Gagnon wanted to swap houses with someone in England, so she took her plea to the popular social media app, TikTok. Among the flood of comments, she got a response from Flo Patterson, from Bath, England, and things just felt “right.”
@grace_gagnon
Serious inquiries only. Bonus points if you have a hot, single brother. #theholiday #boston♬ The holiday theme - Siyana <3
“It felt like I was talking to one of my friends here,” Gagnon told The Boston Globe. “It was just a gut feeling. We have so much in common.”
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Here are some of 2022′s top Christmas vacation packages for the whole family
SEE: Dave Koz marks 25 years of making Christmas music
EAT: Dunkin’ reveals new holiday flavors
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
While house swamping with a complete stranger might seem odd to most people, Gagnon and Patterson went through proper channels, using HomeExchange.com for professional coordination.
“My trip isn’t centered around falling in love — this is more just me living out an adventure,” Gagnon added. “If I happen to meet someone along the way, it’ll make everything even more exciting!” said Gagnon.
About the Author