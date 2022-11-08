These two strangers switched houses and recreated ‘The Holiday’

In the 2006 movie, Cameron Diaz’s character is heartbroken and offers her L.A. home to Kate Winslet’s character, who has a charming cottage in England. In the end, both women fall for the other’s friends — finding love just in time for the holidays.

Much like film, Gagnon wanted to swap houses with someone in England, so she took her plea to the popular social media app, TikTok. Among the flood of comments, she got a response from Flo Patterson, from Bath, England, and things just felt “right.”