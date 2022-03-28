Netflix, Prime and Hulu unveil list of new movies, shows coming in April

April showers brings lots of new movies, documentaries and TV shows to all of the major streaming services.
From new episodes of “Russian Doll,” “Ozark” and “Grace & Frankie” on Netflix, to Hulu’s premiere of “The Kardashians,” there’s sure to be something on streaming services for everyone in April, no matter your subscription.
Ozark!!! Nothing else matters on TV whilst this season is running 👌 pic.twitter.com/fETMt001fa— Hands Solo 🌎 (@croupier1970) March 28, 2022
Check out what’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu this month:
Netflix
April 1
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — Netflix Film
Battle: Freestyle — Netflix Film
The Bubble — Netflix Film
Captain Nova — Netflix Family
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — Netflix Comedy
Forever Out of My League — Netflix Film
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Last Bus — Netflix Family
Tomorrow — Netflix Series
Trivia Quest — Netflix Series (new episodes daily)
Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland: Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We the Animals
April 4
Better Call Saul: Season 5
April 5
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — Netflix Comedy
April 6
Furioza — Netflix Film
Green Mothers’ Club — Netflix Series
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — Netflix Documentary
Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! — Netflix Comedy
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
April 7
Queen of the South: Season 5
Return to Space — Netflix Documentary
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star — Netflix Documentary
April 8
Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
Dancing on Glass — Netflix Film
Dirty Lines — Netflix Series
Elite: Season 5 — Netflix Series
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Metal Lords — Netflix Film
Tiger & Bunny 2 — Netflix Anime
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations — Netflix Film
April 9
My Liberation Notes — Netflix Series
Our Blues — Netflix Series
April 10
The Call
Nightcrawler
April 12
Hard Cell — Netflix Series
The Creature Cases — Netflix Family
April 13
Almost Happy: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Our Great National Parks — Netflix Documentary
Smother-in-Law — Netflix Series
Today We Fix the World — Netflix Film
April 14
Ultraman: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal — Netflix Series
Choose or Die — Netflix Film
Heirs to the Land — Netflix Series
Mai — Netflix Series
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
April 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Man of God — Netflix Film
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
April 19
Battle Kitty — Netflix Family
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — Netflix Documentary
April 20
The Marked Heart — Netflix Series
Russian Doll: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Turning Point — Netflix Film
Yakamoz S-245 — Netflix Series
April 21
All About Gila — Netflix Comedy
He’s Expecting — Netflix Series
April 22
Along for the Ride — Netflix Film
Heartstopper — Netflix Series
Selling Sunset: Season 5 — Netflix Series
The Seven Lives of Lea — Netflix Series
April 25
Big Eyes
April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal — Netflix Comedy
April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show — Netflix Series
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — Netflix Documentary
Silverton Siege — Netflix Film
April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — Netflix Family
Bubble — Netflix Anime
April 29
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes — Netflix Series
Honeymoon with My Mother — Netflix Film
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix Series
Rumspringa — Netflix Film
YOUTH v GOV
Prime
April 1
The Outlaws, Season 1
Luxe Listings Sydney, Season 2
Cast Away
Sweet Home Alabama
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Shanghai Noon
Con Air
Under the Tuscan Sun
Bringing Down the House
Unbreakable
Date Night
The Sixth Sense
Good Morning, Vietnam
The Watch
Rushmore
Armageddon
The Hot Chick
Signs
Brown Sugar
Garden State
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
The Recruit
Cedar Rapids
The Joy Luck Club
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Color of Money
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Young Frankenstein
Dirty Dancing
Knowing
The Spy Next Door
The Bank Job
Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine
The Bodyguard
Deadfall
Compliance
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
Benny and Joon
Fargo
Saved!
Jeepers Creepers 2
Mystic Pizza
Lions for Lambs
Carrie
The Woman in Red
Raging Bull
Bull Durham
Blow Out
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Be Cool
The Idolmaker
Jet Li’s Fearless
Braveheart
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Revolutionary Road
Shrek Forever After
Pineapple Express
District 9
April 7
Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You
April 8
All The Old Knives
Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5
April 15
Outer Range, Season 1
Verdict, Season 1
April 22
A Very British Scandal, Season 2
April 28
Bang Bang Baby, Season 1
April 29
Undone, Season 2
I Love America
Hulu
April 1
Love Me: Complete Season 1
All Inclusive (2008)
Antz (1998)
Armored (2009)
Austenland (2013)
Battleship (2012)
Blind Date (1987)
Blue Streak (1999)
Boys on the Side (1995)
Brigsby Bear (2017)
Casese Quien Pueda (2015)
Casper (1995)
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)
Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)
Conspiracy Theory (1997)
Copycat (1995)
Crank (2006)
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
Fly Away Home (1996)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (2011)
Hanna (2011)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
In the Army Now (1994)
Insomnium (2017)
Instructions Not Included (2013)
The International (2009)
John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)
Just My Luck (2006)
Knowing (2009)
Kusama: Infinity (2018)
Ladrones (2015)
Look Who’s Talking (1989)
Looper (2012)
Love Actually (2003)
Made in America (1993)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
The Negotiator (1998)
Night Raiders (2021)
Open Range (2003)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Phantom (2013)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
The Power of One (1992)
Practical Magic (1998)
Radio (2003)
Ramona and Beezus (2010)
Runaway Jury (2003)
The Runaways (2010)
Scooby-doo (2002)
Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
The Siege (1998)
Single White Female (1992)
Snakehead (2021)
Stay (2005)
The Tailor of Panama (2001)
That’s My Boy (2012)
Think Like a Man (2012)
Three Fugitives (1989)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Watchmen (2009)
Wolf (1994)
April 3
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2
April 4
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7
April 5
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2
Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect
April 6
The Hardy Boys, Complete Season 2
April 7
Platinum End Season 1
Agnes (2021)
April 8
Woke, Complete Season 2
Let The Right One In (2018)
April 9
American Sicario (2022)
April 10
The Hating Game (2021)
April 11
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11
April 13
The Family Law, Season 1
To Tell The Truth, Season 8 Premiere
April 14
The Kardashians, Series Premiere
April 15
Black Death (2010)
Compliance (2012)
Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)
April 20
Mayans M.C., Season 4 Premiere (FX)
April 21:
Captive Audience (2022)
April 23
In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
April 27
Holy Moley, Season 4 Premiere
April 28
Under the Banner of Heaven, Series Premiere
April 29
Crush (2022)
Permanent (2017)
