Netflix, Prime and Hulu unveil list of new movies, shows coming in April

April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — Netflix Film

Battle: Freestyle — Netflix Film

The Bubble — Netflix Film

Captain Nova — Netflix Family

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — Netflix Comedy

Forever Out of My League — Netflix Film

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Last Bus — Netflix Family

Tomorrow — Netflix Series

Trivia Quest — Netflix Series (new episodes daily)

Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland: Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We the Animals

April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — Netflix Comedy

April 6

Furioza — Netflix Film

Green Mothers’ Club — Netflix Series

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — Netflix Documentary

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! — Netflix Comedy

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space — Netflix Documentary

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star — Netflix Documentary

April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass — Netflix Film

Dirty Lines — Netflix Series

Elite: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Metal Lords — Netflix Film

Tiger & Bunny 2 — Netflix Anime

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations — Netflix Film

April 9

My Liberation Notes — Netflix Series

Our Blues — Netflix Series

April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

April 12

Hard Cell — Netflix Series

The Creature Cases — Netflix Family

April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Our Great National Parks — Netflix Documentary

Smother-in-Law — Netflix Series

Today We Fix the World — Netflix Film

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal — Netflix Series

Choose or Die — Netflix Film

Heirs to the Land — Netflix Series

Mai — Netflix Series

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God — Netflix Film

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

April 19

Battle Kitty — Netflix Family

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — Netflix Documentary

April 20

The Marked Heart — Netflix Series

Russian Doll: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Turning Point — Netflix Film

Yakamoz S-245 — Netflix Series

April 21

All About Gila — Netflix Comedy

He’s Expecting — Netflix Series

April 22

Along for the Ride — Netflix Film

Heartstopper — Netflix Series

Selling Sunset: Season 5 — Netflix Series

The Seven Lives of Lea — Netflix Series

April 25

Big Eyes

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal — Netflix Comedy

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show — Netflix Series

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — Netflix Documentary

Silverton Siege — Netflix Film

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — Netflix Family

Bubble — Netflix Anime

April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes — Netflix Series

Honeymoon with My Mother — Netflix Film

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix Series

Rumspringa — Netflix Film

YOUTH v GOV

Prime

April 1

The Outlaws, Season 1

Luxe Listings Sydney, Season 2

Cast Away

Sweet Home Alabama

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Shanghai Noon

Con Air

Under the Tuscan Sun

Bringing Down the House

Unbreakable

Date Night

The Sixth Sense

Good Morning, Vietnam

The Watch

Rushmore

Armageddon

The Hot Chick

Signs

Brown Sugar

Garden State

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

The Recruit

Cedar Rapids

The Joy Luck Club

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Color of Money

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Young Frankenstein

Dirty Dancing

Knowing

The Spy Next Door

The Bank Job

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine

The Bodyguard

Deadfall

Compliance

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior

Benny and Joon

Fargo

Saved!

Jeepers Creepers 2

Mystic Pizza

Lions for Lambs

Carrie

The Woman in Red

Raging Bull

Bull Durham

Blow Out

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Be Cool

The Idolmaker

Jet Li’s Fearless

Braveheart

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Revolutionary Road

Shrek Forever After

Pineapple Express

District 9

April 7

Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You

April 8

All The Old Knives

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5

April 15

Outer Range, Season 1

Verdict, Season 1

April 22

A Very British Scandal, Season 2

April 28

Bang Bang Baby, Season 1

April 29

Undone, Season 2

I Love America

Hulu

April 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1

All Inclusive (2008)

Antz (1998)

Armored (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Battleship (2012)

Blind Date (1987)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

Casper (1995)

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Copycat (1995)

Crank (2006)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Hanna (2011)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In the Army Now (1994)

Insomnium (2017)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

Knowing (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Ladrones (2015)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Looper (2012)

Love Actually (2003)

Made in America (1993)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

The Negotiator (1998)

Night Raiders (2021)

Open Range (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phantom (2013)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

The Power of One (1992)

Practical Magic (1998)

Radio (2003)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Runaways (2010)

Scooby-doo (2002)

Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

The Siege (1998)

Single White Female (1992)

Snakehead (2021)

Stay (2005)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Watchmen (2009)

Wolf (1994)

April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2

April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7

April 5

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect

April 6

The Hardy Boys, Complete Season 2

April 7

Platinum End Season 1

Agnes (2021)

April 8

Woke, Complete Season 2

Let The Right One In (2018)

April 9

American Sicario (2022)

April 10

The Hating Game (2021)

April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11

April 13

The Family Law, Season 1

To Tell The Truth, Season 8 Premiere

April 14

The Kardashians, Series Premiere

April 15

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)

April 20

Mayans M.C., Season 4 Premiere (FX)

April 21:

Captive Audience (2022)

April 23

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

April 27

Holy Moley, Season 4 Premiere

April 28

Under the Banner of Heaven, Series Premiere

April 29

Crush (2022)

Permanent (2017)