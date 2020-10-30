X

Netflix in November: Here’s what’s leaving this month

Millions of US Subscribers May Drop Netflix Next Year.Wall Street brokerage Needham and Company says the streamer may lose up to four million users.The firm explains that it will be due to the introduction of more competitors.Four Wall Street firms in the past couple months have cut ratings for Netflix.To better compete, analyst Laura Martin says Netflix needs to introduce a cheaper option for users.Netflix’s premium price tier of $9 to $16 per month is unsustainable, Needham analyst Laura Martin

Life | 30 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A new month means new titles are going to be exiting Netflix by the time Thanksgiving rolls around.

For November, movie buffs and TV aficionados must prepare to say goodbye to the original “Oceans” movie series, a collection of “Jeopardy” championships and Halloween-themed films including “The Addams Family” and “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark.”

Check below for a list of movies and TV shows that won’t be available on the platform next month and make sure to watch them before they’re gone.

November 1

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

November 4

Death House

November 6

Into the Forest

Krisha

November 7

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

November 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

November 11

Green Room

November 14

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1

November 15

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

November 16

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

November 17

Sour Grapes

November 22

End of Watch

November 23

Bushwick

Shot Caller

November 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

November 27

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

November 30

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.