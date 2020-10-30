Netflix in November: Here’s what’s leaving this month

A new month means new titles are going to be exiting Netflix by the time Thanksgiving rolls around.
For November, movie buffs and TV aficionados must prepare to say goodbye to the original “Oceans” movie series, a collection of “Jeopardy” championships and Halloween-themed films including “The Addams Family” and “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark.”
Check below for a list of movies and TV shows that won’t be available on the platform next month and make sure to watch them before they’re gone.
November 1
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
November 4
Death House
November 6
Into the Forest
Krisha
November 7
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
November 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
November 11
Green Room
November 14
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1
November 15
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
November 16
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
November 17
Sour Grapes
November 22
End of Watch
November 23
Bushwick
Shot Caller
November 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
November 27
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
November 30
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac