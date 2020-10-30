X

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in November

In its official explanation of the decision, Netflix said it was going to pursue “different marketing promotions.

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

New movies are arriving on Netflix this month as U.S. subscription titles increase.

The streaming giant is adding a variety of titles to the platform including the comedy “Easy A," the indie drama “Fruitvale Station” and two of the later seasons of the modeling reality competition series “America’s Next Top Model.”

Glimpse the list below to see what’s set to be available for streaming, including a host of Christmas movies to get you into the holiday spirit.

November 1

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Can You Hear Me? (M’entends-tu?): Season 2

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

November 2

Prospect

November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special

Mother — Netflix Film

November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original

November 5

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Original

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film

Paranormal — Netflix Original

November 6

Citation — Netflix Film

Country Ever After — Netflix Original

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film

The Late Bloomer

November 9

Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original

November 10

Dash & Lily — Netflix Original

Trash Truck — Netflix Family

November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol' House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special

The Liberator — Netflix Original

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original

What We Wanted — Netflix Film

November 11

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo — Netflix Film

Prom Night

November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film

The Life Ahead — Netflix Film

The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original

November 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

November 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family

We Are the Champions — Netflix Original

November 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original

November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film

November 20

Alien Xmas — Netflix Family

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary

If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film

Voices of Fire — Netflix Original

November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film

Machete Kills

November 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary

November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film

Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film

Wonderoos — Netflix Family

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Film

Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — Netflix Film

November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family

The Call — Netflix Film

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film

Don’t Listen — Netflix Film

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original

Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original

La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film

November 28

The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original

November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

November 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original

Finding Agnes — Netflix Film

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family

