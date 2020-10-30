All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in November

New movies are arriving on Netflix this month as U.S. subscription titles increase.
The streaming giant is adding a variety of titles to the platform including the comedy “Easy A," the indie drama “Fruitvale Station” and two of the later seasons of the modeling reality competition series “America’s Next Top Model.”
Glimpse the list below to see what’s set to be available for streaming, including a host of Christmas movies to get you into the holiday spirit.
November 1
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
What the News Means for You and Your Money
Can You Hear Me? (M’entends-tu?): Season 2
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
November 2
Prospect
November 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype — Netflix Comedy Special
Mother — Netflix Film
November 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy — Netflix Original
November 5
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — Netflix Original
Midnight at the Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop — Netflix Film
Paranormal — Netflix Original
November 6
Citation — Netflix Film
Country Ever After — Netflix Original
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — Netflix Film
The Late Bloomer
November 9
Undercover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
November 10
Dash & Lily — Netflix Original
Trash Truck — Netflix Family
November 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol' House of Fun — Netflix Comedy Special
The Liberator — Netflix Original
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — Netflix Original
What We Wanted — Netflix Film
November 11
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo — Netflix Film
Prom Night
November 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Netflix Film
The Life Ahead — Netflix Film
The Minions of Midas — Netflix Original
November 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19-20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
November 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
November 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — Netflix Family
We Are the Champions — Netflix Original
November 18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — Netflix Original
November 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Netflix Film
November 20
Alien Xmas — Netflix Family
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — Netflix Documentary
If Anything Happens I Love You — Netflix Film
Voices of Fire — Netflix Original
November 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — Netflix Film
Machete Kills
November 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — Netflix Documentary
November 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — Netflix Family
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — Netflix Film
Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix Film
Wonderoos — Netflix Family
November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Film
Great Pretender: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
November 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul — Netflix Film
November 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — Netflix Family
The Call — Netflix Film
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Netflix Film
Don’t Listen — Netflix Film
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — Netflix Original
Virgin River: Season 2 — Netflix Original
La Belva / The Beast — Netflix Film
November 28
The Uncanny Counter — Netflix Original
November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
November 30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful — Netflix Original
Finding Agnes — Netflix Film
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens — Netflix Family