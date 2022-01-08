Hamburger icon
Atlanta & the Railroad

The railroads have defined and shaped Atlanta throughout its history. From its founding as Terminus – literally the end of the line – to its role today as a major transportation and logistics hub, Atlanta has grown up around its tracks.

 

Together with content from our partners, Atlanta History Center and Norfolk Southern, we’re taking a look at that legacy. From current headlines to deep dives in history, we’ll explore our city’s roots and learn how rail continues to drive us forward to the future.

 

All aboard!

The railroads built Atlanta

New headquarters built with employees in mind
New Norfolk Southern HQ designed with future in mind2h ago
The Texas is lifted by a 110-ton crane to its new home at the Atlanta History Center Thursday after a trip to North Carolina for refurbishing. Famed for its role along with the locomotive the General in the Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase in 1862, the Texas will be permanently displayed in a glass-walled enclosure that will be illuminated at night and clearly visible from West Paces Ferry Road at all hours. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM
5 Atlanta-area destinations train lovers won’t want to miss
2h ago
March 12, 2019 - Atlanta - The Spring Stree side of the historic Crum & Forster Building is being preserved as part of the project and plans call for it to be used for restaurant space and an academic club. The Coda project at Georgia Tech is slated to open in early May. The project, developed by Portman Holdings and designed by John Portman & Associates, is the first Atlanta project by the Portman empire to open since the death of the companies’ founder, the legendary John C. Portman Jr. Coda will be an office tower for Georgia Tech, major corporations, start ups and will feature a sophisticated data center complex. It will also be a “living room,” Portman officials say, for Georgia Tech’s campus east of the downtown connector. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com
Neighborhood Guide: Tech Square brings together innovation, student life
2h ago
Norfolk Southern Corporation announced Monday it will give a huge archive of railroad history to the Atlanta History Center. The archive includes photos and documents from 180 years of railroads in Atlanta and the Southeast. Among the railroads innovations was the early use of computers to track freight shipments. In this image from 1955 Barbara Cox, a Southern employee, enters information into punch cards for the IBM 650 Magnetic Drum Calculator. Photos: courtesy Norfolk Southern Corporation
EXCLUSIVE: Norfolk Southern Railway donates gigantic railroad archive to history center
Jim Squires (right) will retire as CEO of Norfolk Southern in May 2022. Alan Shaw (left), chief marketing officer, will succeed him. Squires and Shaw are standing on a balcony at Norfolk Southern's Midtown headquarters.
Norfolk Southern will promote marketing executive to CEO
In 1871, Atlanta’s second Union Station was constructed to replace a temporary station, which had served the city since the end of the Civil War. The new station functioned as the heart of the city’s business district through the early 1900s. It is shown in this ca. 1890 postcard.
Flashback photos: A look back at Atlanta railroads
From Atlanta History Center
Atlanta didn’t build the railroad – the railroads built Atlanta.
Railroads at your service
Trains & tech
Then and Now: Piedmont Park
After looking at the great photos in Atlanta History Center's archives, we sent a photographer out to see how some once-iconic spots look today. Click to see more Then & Now photos from Atlanta History Center.
