The railroads have defined and shaped Atlanta throughout its history. From its founding as Terminus – literally the end of the line – to its role today as a major transportation and logistics hub, Atlanta has grown up around its tracks.

Together with content from our partners, Atlanta History Center and Norfolk Southern, we’re taking a look at that legacy. From current headlines to deep dives in history, we’ll explore our city’s roots and learn how rail continues to drive us forward to the future.

All aboard!