Nearby nature

The remains of a Civil War-era mill in Douglas County are being renovated this summer to allow for tours to resume. The site was shut down to visitors two years ago when it was discovered some of the walls were leaning dangerously. CONTRIBUTED BY GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The East Palisades Trail in Sandy Springs is part of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation area and features 3.4 miles of trails that lead past several high overlooks, more historic ruins of an old mill and a bamboo forest. It’s the perfect place to hike, walk, run and take your dog for a walk (as long as it’s on a leash). On the other side of the river is the West Palisades at Paces Mill Park, which runs along the river with more than three miles of paved walking and running trails.

Candler Park is a 55-acre park located by Little Five Points and Druid Hills. Named after Coca-Cola founder Asa Griggs Candler, the park features a nine-hole golf course, swimming pool (temporarily closed) as well as soccer fields, basketball and tennis courts. On weekends, you’ll see lots of people walking their dogs and playing Frisbee.

One of the largest old forests inside the Atlanta city limits, the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve is 135 acres of green space, and it is filled with nature and great places to find your zen. The park, located in southwest Atlanta, has a wide trail network, an Instagram-worthy waterfall, streams and a forest filled with deer, birds and turtles. There is an easy-to-moderate trail of about two miles and highlights include seeing a stone-and-mortar spring house, the remains of a pump house as well as Civil War earthworks and trenches used in the Battle of Utoy Creek.

Credit: Contributed by Atlanta Trails

Clyde Shepherd Nature Preserve is a quiet, unassuming piece of nature located in the Medlock Park neighborhood in DeKalb County. The 28-acre nature preserve boasts a pond and wetlands as well as an emerging pine forest, wooded uplands and mature trees — all of which make for a diverse habitat for animals and birds — and for people needing a shot of nature. There are several short trails with the longest one, Outer Loop Creek Trail, only measuring a mile, so this is not a place for strenuous exercise. It is, however, a great place to sit on the benches, enjoy the quiet, contemplate life and watch the abundant wildlife.

More than 30,000 people visit the 22-acre Dunwoody Nature Center annually, but not all go for the variety of camps, education programs and special events that it offers; many go because it is a wonder of nature. There is plenty to explore and enjoy including wetlands, hiking trails, playgrounds, and our favorite, relaxing in the hammock garden. The center is also sponsoring a forest bathing series, shinrin-yoku, a Japanese form of nature therapy designed to more deeply connect you with nature. The session, which runs about three hours, costs $35 for center members; $45 for non-members.

DeKalb County’s Constitution Lakes Park has everything one would need when seeking out nature — wide open spaces, trees, trails, a lake, wildlife — but it also has a trail unlike any other in the state. Yes, as you meander throughout the 200-acre scenic wetlands, take a short detour on the Doll’s Head Trail, a 1.5-mile loop that displays all the toys, dolls and other objects found throughout the park and washed up from the banks of the nearby South River. They are all delightfully displayed in a sort of folk-artsy manner. If you want to know if you’re going in the right direction, a doll’s arm is there to point the way. There are several trails as well as places to enjoy a peaceful day outdoors.

Doll’s-Head Trail inside Constitution Lakes Park is an evolving “found art” trail fashioned from refuse left in the area. (Photo by HYOSUB SHIN)

WHERE TO GO

Piedmont Park. 6 a.m-11 p.m. 400 Park Dr., NE., 30306. 404-875-7275, piedmontpark.org.

Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area, dawn to dusk; 3350 Klondike. Road, Stonecrest 30038. 404.998-8384, arabiaalliance.org

Sweetwater Creek State Park, 7 a.m. until dark. 1750 Mount Vernon Road, Lithia Springs 30122. 770-732-7275, gastatepark.org

East Palisades Trail, dust to dawn. 1425 Indian Trail NW, Sandy Springs 30327. 678-538-1200, nps.gov

Candler Park, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. 1500 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta 30307. 404-546-6788, candlerpark.org

Cascade Springs Nature Preserve, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. 2852 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta 30311. 404-546-6744, atlantaga.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation/office-of-parks/list-of-parks-alphabetical

Clyde Shepherd Nature Preserve, 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. 2580 Pine Bluff Drive, Decatur 30033. 678-466-0572, cshepherdpreserve.org

Dunwoody Nature Center, sunrise to sunset. 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody 30338. 770-394-3322, dunwoodynature.org

Constitution Lakes Park, 7 a.m. until sunset, 1305 S. River Industrial Blvd. SE, Atlanta 30315. 404-285-3756, dekalbcountyga.gov/parks/mission-statement