Napoleon’s impact on history and genealogy widely felt

His impact on genealogy research is immense. He changed the laws and created the Napoleonic Code, used in many places and the basis for laws in Louisiana. He sold a vast amount of land to the United States in 1803 — the Louisiana Purchase, which doubled our size, opened up more areas for settlement and became a focus in the debates over slavery and its expansion.

Napoleon’s wars in Europe shifted national boundaries and caused many new nations to form. He is the namesake of many people, since he was considered a hero by many in his day. One was Mirabeau Buonaparte Lamar (1798-1859), who was born in Georgia and established the newspaper the Columbus Enquirer in 1828. He later moved to Texas, where he became the second president.