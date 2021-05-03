Lil Nas X will perform as musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in May

The Atlanta rapper, who scored headlines for the lascivious video for his recent No. 1 song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and the accompanying “Satan Shoes” promotion, will perform as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on May 22. Anya Taylor-Joy, breakout star of “The Queen’s Gambit,” will host.

On May 15, “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo is the show’s performer, with Keegan-Michael Key set to host.