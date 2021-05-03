Lil Nas X will perform as musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in May

Lil Nas X continues to parlay controversy into top-level promotion.
The Atlanta rapper, who scored headlines for the lascivious video for his recent No. 1 song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and the accompanying “Satan Shoes” promotion, will perform as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on May 22. Anya Taylor-Joy, breakout star of “The Queen’s Gambit,” will host.
On May 15, “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo is the show’s performer, with Keegan-Michael Key set to host.
A native of Lithia Springs, 22-year-old Lil Nas X named the song both in homage to the movie, “Call Me By Your Name,” and his birth name, Montero Lamar Hill.
The racy video contains numerous biblical and Greek mythology references and includes the openly gay artist giving Satan a lap dance before snapping his neck. It has more than 180 million views on YouTube.
Lil Nas X shot to prominence in early 2019 with his debut single, “Old Town Road,” which unseated Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” (1995-96) for the longest consecutive run in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 at 19 weeks.