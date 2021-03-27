X

Lil Nas X returns with new song, video for the revealing “Montero”

Atlanta's Lil Nas X Lil Nas X has released the new song, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” The track was produced by Take a DayTrip, Omer Fedi and Roy Enzo.

Credit: Filip Custic

Atlanta Music Scene | 25 minutes ago
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lil Nas X is back with a revealing song and video that is likely to return the Atlanta hip-hop star to the viral popularity that broke his career.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is both an homage to the movie of the same name and a nod to Lil Nas X’s true self – he was born Montero Lamar Hill.

An openly gay artist, Lil Nas X complemented the release of the song and video with a letter written to his 14-year-old self that reads, in part, “It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be “that” type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

Atlanta's Lil Nas X Lil Nas X has released the new song, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” The track was produced by Take a DayTrip, Omer Fedi and Roy Enzo.

Credit: Filip Custic

Lil Nas X, who turns 22 in April, worked with producers Take a Day Trip, Omer Fedi and Roy Enzo on the song, an acoustic guitar-tinged clip-clopper. The racy video (watch it here) was conceived by the young star and is rife with biblical references and shades of Greek mythology.

Although Lil Nas X released the EP “Seven” in 2019 to capitalize on the record-breaking success of his debut single, “Old Town Road,” his first full-length album has been in the works since then. That debut, dubbed “Montero,” is expected this summer.

