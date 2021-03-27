Lil Nas X returns with new song, video for the revealing “Montero”

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is both an homage to the movie of the same name and a nod to Lil Nas X’s true self – he was born Montero Lamar Hill.

An openly gay artist, Lil Nas X complemented the release of the song and video with a letter written to his 14-year-old self that reads, in part, “It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be “that” type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”