Lil Nas X returns with new song, video for the revealing “Montero”

Lil Nas X is back with a revealing song and video that is likely to return the Atlanta hip-hop star to the viral popularity that broke his career.
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is both an homage to the movie of the same name and a nod to Lil Nas X’s true self – he was born Montero Lamar Hill.
An openly gay artist, Lil Nas X complemented the release of the song and video with a letter written to his 14-year-old self that reads, in part, “It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be “that” type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”
Lil Nas X, who turns 22 in April, worked with producers Take a Day Trip, Omer Fedi and Roy Enzo on the song, an acoustic guitar-tinged clip-clopper. The racy video (watch it here) was conceived by the young star and is rife with biblical references and shades of Greek mythology.
Although Lil Nas X released the EP “Seven” in 2019 to capitalize on the record-breaking success of his debut single, “Old Town Road,” his first full-length album has been in the works since then. That debut, dubbed “Montero,” is expected this summer.