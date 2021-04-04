‘Saturday Night Live’ jokes about Delta, the voting law and Lil Nas X

“Delta Air Lines, which is based in Atlanta, publicly criticized Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws, and you know you messed up when Delta is, like, “Hey! You’ve got to treat people with respect!”

please welcome @LilNasX to Oops, You Did It Again pic.twitter.com/Ogz74KYlbK — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 4, 2021

The Spears segment also featured Atlanta rapper/country singer Lil Nas X (played by Chris Redd), who was criticized for his “Montero” video where he rides down a stripper pole to hell and twerks with Satan and was sued by Nike for creating “Satan shoes,” which were decorated with a pentagram pendant, an inverted cross on the tongue pull-tab and a drop of human blood.

“Is it true that they’re Nikes made with human blood?” Spears asked.

“Yeah, but I don’t know why Nike’s so mad,” Lil Nas X said. “Their whole thing is ‘just do it.’ Well, I did it.”

When asked why there was so much backlash, he said, “Because they’re close-minded idiots. They’re afraid of me because I’m different, but I’m really just your typical gay, Black country rap sneaker entrepreneur.”

And when she asked him about the Satan lap dance, he noted that it was a man in a Satan costume.

So to make up for that, he does a lap dance with God.

“That was not the real God,” he noted. “That is just my friend, Gary.”

Lil Nas X on social media jokingly wrote, “snl going to hell.”

snl going to hell pic.twitter.com/OBkJBBpPXM — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 4, 2021