‘Saturday Night Live’ jokes about Delta, the voting law and Lil Nas X

Georgia can’t seem to stay out of the national news, and this also means the state becomes an easy target for “Saturday Night Live.”
On the most recent episode that aired Saturday, there were at least three Georgia-related references.
First up, Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) opened with a show called “Oops...You Did It Again” where she judges people who have been pilloried by social media for their latest actions.
She said her show was sponsored by Georgia: “Voted the best place not to vote.”
Colin Jost, during “Weekend Update,” also made a joke about the voting law changes passed late last month, some of which Democrats view as moves to reduce voting access.
“Delta Air Lines, which is based in Atlanta, publicly criticized Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws, and you know you messed up when Delta is, like, “Hey! You’ve got to treat people with respect!”
The Spears segment also featured Atlanta rapper/country singer Lil Nas X (played by Chris Redd), who was criticized for his “Montero” video where he rides down a stripper pole to hell and twerks with Satan and was sued by Nike for creating “Satan shoes,” which were decorated with a pentagram pendant, an inverted cross on the tongue pull-tab and a drop of human blood.
“Is it true that they’re Nikes made with human blood?” Spears asked.
“Yeah, but I don’t know why Nike’s so mad,” Lil Nas X said. “Their whole thing is ‘just do it.’ Well, I did it.”
When asked why there was so much backlash, he said, “Because they’re close-minded idiots. They’re afraid of me because I’m different, but I’m really just your typical gay, Black country rap sneaker entrepreneur.”
And when she asked him about the Satan lap dance, he noted that it was a man in a Satan costume.
So to make up for that, he does a lap dance with God.
“That was not the real God,” he noted. “That is just my friend, Gary.”
Lil Nas X on social media jokingly wrote, “snl going to hell.”
