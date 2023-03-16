Relieve stress with these aromatherapy scents

Ylang-Ylang

Ylang-YLang is a yellow, star-shaped flower that grows in the tropics. This powerful flower has been found to:

Boost mood

Reduce depression

Alleviate anxiety

Lower blood pressure

Decrease heart rate

Frankincense

Frankincense isn’t just for Christmas. It has positive cognitive effects, including increased alertness and improved memory. This is the perfect oil to help clear your brain before a test or a big presentation at work. Positive effects can include:

Reduced arthritis

Improved gut function

Improved asthma

Bergamot

Bergamot is smooth smelling and spicy to taste. It’s best known as the flavor of Earl Gray tea. But it’s also great for the hair, skin and nails. Some of its benefits include:

Lowers cholesterol

Reduces pain and inflammation

Helps with food poisoning

Reduces stress

If you have a sensitive nose, or get a little queasy around stronger scents, you can still take part in aromatherapy in the form of facial steamers, spritzers, bath bombs, body creams, oils and lotions.