MMA fighter captures gator outside Florida elementary school

MMA fighter Mike Dragich faced an unusual opponent recently — and it was all caught on camera.

While Dragich typically spars with human partners, his latest battle was with a 10-foot alligator lurking outside a Jacksonville, Florida, elementary school.

“A lot of fighters will understand that uh, when you go to the cage, you’re nervous but once that cage door closes, you gotta be focused and honestly that’s what I remembered from that night,” Dragich told Fox 35 Orlando.

In the video, Dragich is seen attempting to subdue the alligator by its tail, but after several failed attempts, he switches to a catch pole. According to the outlet, no one was harmed and the alligator is set to be “harvested.”

“I said it before, I felt like Batman, for real, you know, I show up. I walk out. There are a lot of comments saying I look like Stone Cold walking up to this alligator,” he said.

“I always tell people, be very careful and don’t do what I’m doing on social media. But, I can promise you, that the animals are respected and they are dealt with in a professional manner each and every time, regardless of what it may look like on social media,” Dragich said.