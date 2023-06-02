X

MMA fighter captures gator outside Florida elementary school

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
‘I always tell people, be very careful and don’t do what I’m doing on social media’

MMA fighter Mike Dragich faced an unusual opponent recently — and it was all caught on camera.

While Dragich typically spars with human partners, his latest battle was with a 10-foot alligator lurking outside a Jacksonville, Florida, elementary school.

Explore10 must-watch movies and series coming to streaming this month

“A lot of fighters will understand that uh, when you go to the cage, you’re nervous but once that cage door closes, you gotta be focused and honestly that’s what I remembered from that night,” Dragich told Fox 35 Orlando.

In the video, Dragich is seen attempting to subdue the alligator by its tail, but after several failed attempts, he switches to a catch pole. According to the outlet, no one was harmed and the alligator is set to be “harvested.”

“I said it before, I felt like Batman, for real, you know, I show up. I walk out. There are a lot of comments saying I look like Stone Cold walking up to this alligator,” he said.

ExploreTeacher goes viral for ‘Keep Them Kids’ TikTok anthem

“I always tell people, be very careful and don’t do what I’m doing on social media. But, I can promise you, that the animals are respected and they are dealt with in a professional manner each and every time, regardless of what it may look like on social media,” Dragich said.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Sen. Ossoff: $1.4M in funding for Atlanta’s civil, human rights museum2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where do Georgia’s bats hang out when their habitats disappear?
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s GOP convention is a clash over the party’s future
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Families at Cobb graduation split on whether new venue is needed
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Families at Cobb graduation split on whether new venue is needed
1h ago

$25K reward offered to find shooter who killed British scientist
1h ago
The Latest

‘That ‘70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty on 2 counts of rape
4m ago
Can’t sleep in the summer heat? Try a cooling blanket
33m ago
Wild Georgia: Celebrate the state’s coast on World Oceans Day
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center
19m ago
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Henry County high school headed to France D-Day commemoration
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top