Missing Chick-fil-A’s coleslaw? One restaurant shares classic recipe

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
The Atlanta-based chain often retires menu items to make room for new foods

Over the years, Chick-fil-A has retired various menu items to make room for other foods. In fact, there has been a lot of hoopla lately over Chick-fil-A’s menu.

First, Atlanta’s most popular fast food joint announced it was removing the side salad from the menu. That didn’t go over well with its patrons, however, and the restaurant backed off the elimination.

One item that won’t be returning, however, is the classic coleslaw.

The side item, which debuted more than 50 years ago, was removed from the lineup in 2016, along with the chicken salad sandwich and spicy chicken biscuit.

“We have seen your comments for the coleslaw. While corporate has decided to keep this side retired, we wanted to share the recipe with you,” the restaurant’s Carrollton location posted on Facebook.

News of the side salad’s discontinuation came about six weeks after Chick-fil-A announced plans to test a veggie-forward Cauliflower Sandwich in three test markets, the restaurant said in a press release.

The chain has not yet said if the new sandwich will be released nationwide.

