Millennials drifting away from a biblical worldview

The Cultural Research Center (CRC) at Arizona Christian University, co-founded by Dr. George Barna, conducts national research on topics related to family, values, spiritual practices and politics.

The American Worldview Inventory is one of the most comprehensive research projects conducted by the CRC. The report’s latest 2023 results contained data on how the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped Christian beliefs and behaviors in America.

The results show a significant difference in spiritual responses to the pandemic among four generations of U.S. adults: millennials, Gen X (baby busters), baby boomers, and elders.

According to the report, the pandemic affected millennials the most concerning their emotional well-being, finances, vocation and ideology.

Likewise, among millennials who identify with the Christian faith, the results display a growing tendency toward skepticism and even rejection of biblical Christianity.

Some key indicators that displayed a statistical decrease among millennials are: believing that God is the basis of truth; taking time to read or study the Bible during the week; the belief in the sanctity of human life; the need to repent from sinful behaviors and the desire to attend church regularly.

I recently talked to Barna during an interview for my podcast, when we discussed parts of his research used to compile his new book, “Helping Millennials Thrive – Practical Wisdom for a Generation in Crisis.”

In our discussion, we explored the transformative power of understanding worldviews. We also addressed the challenges millennials face and the critical role that faith and consistency play in navigating the complexities of our world.

According to Barna’s research, millennials’ steady drift from a biblical perspective has served them poorly. This generation of great importance struggles with declining mental health. The issue is highly influenced by the generation’s identity crisis, uncertainty about purpose, and a sense of lack of divine support.

The research findings are indeed eye-opening.

Recognizing the damaging consequences of focusing on cultural relevance over biblical principles, Barna and I discussed how the church failed to be a steady force for this generation at a crucial time when believers needed spiritual support more than ever.

Our culture’s diverse and complex landscape has rapidly infiltrated Christian circles since the pandemic. Indeed, research shows that there has been an increasing shift from an openly consistent biblical worldview.

From syncretism, where various comprehensive philosophies blend together, to the rise of action-oriented thinking over self-reflection, many Christian leaders find themselves lost in the cultural noise that fills our society.

Whether in their preaching or by openly condoning lifestyles contrary to the Bible’s teachings, several influential Christian leaders have given in to cultural pressures. This trend echoes the change in ideology that the millennial generation is experiencing.

The issue becomes more serious when we realize the profound influence of millennials as today’s leading parenting generation.

A person’s worldview is largely formed during childhood. Studies show that by the age of 13, the foundation of our beliefs and values is substantially established. Understanding this critical development period is crucial for parents and leaders who strive to outfit the next generation with a solid biblical perspective.

So, we have the leading parenting generation drifting away from Christian doctrine, raising a new generation of children who will most likely continue the trend. That is a fact supported by Barna’s extensive research.

With a sincere desire to promote understanding and seek viable solutions, “Helping Millenniums Thrive” underscores the importance of building trust-based relationships and engaging in meaningful conversations with millennials to bridge the gap.

As parents, uncles, aunts, grandparents and friends of this precious generation, we have an opportunity. We can intentionally come alongside them and guide them with grace and love, and yet address cultural issues in light of Scriptures. Resources such as Barna’s book and research data offer us insights and guidance to do so.

In a world where truth is often subjective and feelings reign supreme, millennials need a firm foundation. They need a worldview that provides a consistent, stable framework for life’s decisions and challenges.

Through the lenses of a biblical worldview, I believe they can find their true identity, navigate the world’s complexities and find true purpose, joy and fulfillment.

For Patricia’s full interview with Dr. George Barna, search God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook on all podcast platforms and YouTube.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her new website: www.PatriciaHolbrook.com. For speaking engagements and comments, email patricia@PatriciaHolbrook.com.