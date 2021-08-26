Metro Atlanta home to Georgia’s best deli, according to Eat This, Not That

“I have tried as best I can to imitate the tastes and smells of that small kitchen with the blue and white checked curtains,” owner Karen Smith said on the website. The eatery has won Best of Forsyth’s Best Deli award for six consecutive years beginning in 2015. It also won Best Brunch in 2019.

Visitors rave about the food, service and consistency.

“Think of Marie’s as the place where you can go a few times a week and reliably have a good meal and be treated like family that normal people have — if you don’t know what that is, get some therapy for a couple of years before you go. If you keep your expectations to simple, good food at a community restaurant you’ll find that Marie’s will surpass these expectations every time,” one TripAdvisor review said.