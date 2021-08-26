Metro Atlanta home to Georgia’s best deli, according to Eat This, Not That

Sometimes you just want a sandwich for lunch. Light, yet filling, this meal between two slices of bread can be filled with just about anything. One of the best places to get one is a deli.
Recently, Eat This, Not That determined the best one in each state. It used reviews and feedback from locals and tourists to compile the list. It also reviewed award-winning delis.
“Although the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions, especially cities like New York City and Philadelphia, are known for having incredible delis, don’t count out the options all across the country,” it said. “You’ll find everything from classic, no-frills delis to spots that make good use of their regional ingredients to create fun twists on classic sandwiches, like a green chile chicken club in New Mexico.”
Georgia is home to many delis, but Eat This, Not That said one in Cumming is the top choice.
Family-owned Marie’s Italian Deli’s owners opened in 2012 without a background of running a restaurant, but that didn’t slow them down. The shop offers pizza, calzones, subs, homemade soups, salads and desserts. It also offers breakfast and caters big and small events.
“I have tried as best I can to imitate the tastes and smells of that small kitchen with the blue and white checked curtains,” owner Karen Smith said on the website. The eatery has won Best of Forsyth’s Best Deli award for six consecutive years beginning in 2015. It also won Best Brunch in 2019.
Visitors rave about the food, service and consistency.
“Think of Marie’s as the place where you can go a few times a week and reliably have a good meal and be treated like family that normal people have — if you don’t know what that is, get some therapy for a couple of years before you go. If you keep your expectations to simple, good food at a community restaurant you’ll find that Marie’s will surpass these expectations every time,” one TripAdvisor review said.