X
Dark Mode Toggle

McDonald’s adds special Cardi B and Offset Meal to its menu

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Eat like Cardi B and Offset this Valentine’s day

Cardi B and Offset starred in a McDonald’s commercial during this year’s Super Bowl, and now, after revealing their favorite order, it’s become a hit at the fast-food chain.

Starting today, you too can eat like the hip hop power couple. McDonald’s is adding the pair’s order to their regular menu — the company’s first-ever celebrity couple meal.

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” Cardi B said in a statement.

ExploreThese pop-up restaurants are perfect for Valentine’s Day

“We’re dropping something big for fans — a new collab inspired by the universal idea that knowing your person’s McDonald’s order is a true sign of love,” McDonald’s added in a statement to TODAY.

Credit: McDonald's

Credit: McDonald's

The Cardi B and Offset Meal includes Cardi’s favorites — a classic cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola — as well as Offset’s go-to order — a Quarter Pounder and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst — plus a large fry and apple pie for sharing.

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” Offset said in the statement provided by McDonald’s. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Todd Monken leaves Georgia for NFL; Mike Bobo named new OC1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

Court docs: Ex-cop suspected of dumping missing Gwinnett teen’s body in woods
41m ago

Credit: TNS

Senate backs placement of Clarence Thomas statue at Georgia Capitol
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

It was love at first sight, again
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

It was love at first sight, again
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

APD sends officers to help secure public safety training center site
9h ago
The Latest

5 ways to make life easier for busy parents
8h ago
Where can I find it: grandfather clock repair, Cream of Wheat, document restoration
Latest TikTok trend has people jumping from dangerous heights
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Metro Atlanta Valentines say “I Do”
16h ago
10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
MAP: Where to buy the best chocolate in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top