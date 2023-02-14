McDonald’s adds special Cardi B and Offset Meal to its menu

Cardi B and Offset starred in a McDonald’s commercial during this year’s Super Bowl, and now, after revealing their favorite order, it’s become a hit at the fast-food chain.
Starting today, you too can eat like the hip hop power couple. McDonald’s is adding the pair’s order to their regular menu — the company’s first-ever celebrity couple meal.
“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” Cardi B said in a statement.
“We’re dropping something big for fans — a new collab inspired by the universal idea that knowing your person’s McDonald’s order is a true sign of love,” McDonald’s added in a statement to TODAY.
Credit: McDonald's
Credit: McDonald's
The Cardi B and Offset Meal includes Cardi’s favorites — a classic cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola — as well as Offset’s go-to order — a Quarter Pounder and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst — plus a large fry and apple pie for sharing.
“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” Offset said in the statement provided by McDonald’s. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”
