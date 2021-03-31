Mayo Clinic’s updated youth sports guidelines amid pandemic

But certain factors can mitigate risk. “For instance, indoor sports can be similar risk to outdoor if you use a mask, for example, with basketball or volleyball,’ Maynard said.

“The general consensus is that there are many more positives than drawbacks in getting athletes back engaged. For one, there’s plenty of data that show those who do athletics do better in their school life and their home life. They succeed in future jobs and leadership roles. We absolutely want to get our athletes back to play as fast as possible but as safe as possible for the benefits of both their physical and mental health.”

Her top tips to parents, coaches, athletic trainers — and students themselves:

» Stay on guard and continue with social distancing.

» Universally wear a mask, especially in social situations where you cannot physically distance.

» Practice proper hand hygiene and stay home when you’re sick.

“Lead by example to make sure we are able to continue to lower the rates of COVID-19,” Maynard said.