Mayflower Landing anniversary celebrated in November

It was farther north than their planned destination, the area that is now New York. Only 28 females were on board, and 45 passengers died the first winter. There are 26 documented families that claim a direct line back to those Mayflower voyagers. Many great books have been published on them.

If you’re interested, check out “Mayflower Families Through Five Generations” by the Mayflower Society. Also, there’s Robert Charles Anderson’s “The Mayflower Migration,” published by the New England Historic Genealogical Society (AmericanAncestors.org), which offers many other publications and web links related to the Mayflower. Its website has a database that traces lineages past the first five generations.