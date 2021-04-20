May, spring seminars and continuing ed opportunities for nurses

Members of the Ethics of Caring collaboration, leaders in nursing and ethics at Los Angeles area health care facilities, have created a conference where participants will “reflect, share, and learn in an engaging experience toward the goal of grounding our integrity and fostering our hopes for a more positive future that includes protection of human rights and achievement of health equity.”

With plenty of nurse speakers, many with advanced degrees and research credentials, the symposium includes sessions like, “Health Equity, Agency, and Social Justice.” Another feature is interactions and networking with nationally acclaimed ethics educators and researchers.

Nurses will be awarded 3.5 ANCC contact hours for participation in the half-day conference, which costs $50 per person.

Register here. The registration is fully refundable until April 30; after that a $15 processing fee is deducted.

Weaving Self Care into Everyday Life

9-10 p.m. EDT, May 11

Here’s a short respite from the drama of the pandemic. Using business-based management strategies, nurses will tap into “Project You: A Body, Mind and Soul Approach!” free of charge at this Zoom meeting.

For information about the approval status of 1 contact hour for attendance, contact Dr. Margaret Williams at drmargiegwilliams@gmail.com

See numbers and instructions for signing into the call here. Register for free here right up until the event starts.

COVID-19 in Pregnancy: Best Practices for Management of the Maternal Population

2 p.m. EDT, May 13

Targeting an audience of nurses along with physicians, pharmacists, emergency responders and other health care staff, the Sepsis Alliance underwrites this webinar,

The core of the class is to “address best practices for management of SARS CoV2 infection in pregnant populations to date and discuss considerations for sepsis from SARS CoV2 or bacterial co-infection,” according to the class description.

The Sepsis Alliance also warned, “Available data suggest that symptomatic pregnant patients with COVID-19 are at increased risk of more severe illness compared with nonpregnant peers. Although the absolute risk for severe COVID-19 is low, pregnant women with symptomatic COVID-19 infection may be at increased risk of ICU admission, need for mechanical ventilation and ventilatory support (ECMO), and death.”

The session is approved for 1.2 RN CE contact hours. Register here.

Erlanger Symposium

8 a.m.-5 p.m., May 21

Chattanooga-based Erlanger Orthopaedics will play host to this educational event featuring its physicians as speakers.

The event is open to all physicians, nurses and medical professionals, which makes it a good opportunity to buddy up with other hospital personnel.

Two promising sessions: “Humanity vs. Technology in Medicine” from adult reconstruction surgeon Dr. Mark G. Freeman, and “Introduction to Epilepsy” from Erlanger Neuroloy epileptologist Dr. Jake H. McKay.

The activity has been submitted to the Tennessee Nurses Association, an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center Commission on Accreditation. Fees for nurses are $25 plus $3.16 service fee. Sign up here.

National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition

May 24-27

Hosted by the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, this online exposition includes six hours of interactive conference each day.

With a focus on evidence-based knowledge, the offerings include on-demand clinical sessions, keynotes at “SuperSessions” and a digital poster pavilion. Clinical and professional development sessions cover 30 topics.

Fees are $395 for AACN members and $525 for nonmembers. As a bonus, attendees can access on-demand sessions for up to 200 CEs between the sesssion’s start and the end of October.

Learn more and register here.

2021 Clinical Inquiry Conference

Eighth annual Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Conference

9 a.m.-4 p.m., May 27

This is the eighth year the University of California San Francisco Health’s Institute for Nursing Excellence has held this conference, but the first time it’s been virtual, so take advantage of saving on travel fees.

Highlights include learning about implementation projects completed at the UCSF School of Nursing, speakers from across the country and nurse networking opportunities. One session that’s sure to be popular is “Resiliency During the Pandemic.”

For those who don’t work at UCSF, the cost is $50. Submit payment by May 13. The conference is approved for up to five contact hours, based on what portion of the sessions a nurse attends.

Register here.