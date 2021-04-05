X

Employment opportunities for nurses this spring

Dr. Jacqueline Herd, chief nursing officer at Grady Memorial Hospital, holds an informal briefing with nurses in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Pulse | 1 hour ago
By Mary Caldwell, For the AJC

Nursing jobs are usually plentiful in the metro Atlanta area, and this spring is no exception. You’ll find employment opportunities at several virtual hiring fairs as well as those that you can apply for online.

Here are a few of the nursing jobs you can apply for at Atlanta area health care locations:

Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital Cherokee is now accepting applications for an experienced RN Acute Care Fellowship. You’ll receive competitive pay for the eight-week program, which provides on-the-job training for seasoned acute care RNs. For more information, send an email to Kendall.futch@northside.com.

Northside Hospital is also accepting applications for summer nurse residency programs in a variety of specialties and locations in the metro Atlanta area. Click here to see openings, which include critical care, cancer services and women’s services.

Northside Hospital will hold a virtual hiring event for surgical team members — including pre-op, OR, PACU, extended recovery and charge preceptor RNs — at all five of the hospital’s campuses. The event we be held 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, via Zoom. You’ll get to learn about available opportunities and benefits, and interview with hiring managers and recruiters. To attend, RSVP to Jessica Agee and send your resume as well as the position you’re interested in.

To search for RN openings at Northside, click here.

Wellstar

Wellstar will hold virtual interviews for experienced medical surgical RNs 3-6 p.m. on April 6, May 4, June 1 and June 29. RSVP here to speak to a recruiter.

Wellstar will hold virtual interviews for experienced critical care RNs 3.-6 p.m. on April 13, May 11 and June 18. RSVP here to speak to a recruiter.

Wellstar will hold virtual interviews for experienced surgical services RNs 3-6 p.m. on April 20, May 18 and June 22. RSVP here to speak to a recruiter.

To search for other nursing openings at Wellstar, find your specialty here.

Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare is hiring nurses in the following specialty areas:

» Ambulatory practice

» Bone marrow transplant

» Critical care

» Emergency department

» Hematology oncology

» LTAC

» Medical oncology

» Medical surgical

» Outpatient oncology and infusion

» Perioperative

» Women’s Services

To search for a nursing position at Emory Healthcare, click here and search by your specialty.

Grady Health System

Grady Health System is hiring licensed RNs with at least one year of experience in the following specialties:

» Cardiac acute care stepdown unit

» Emergency care center

» Medical surgical inpatient units

» Critical xare/ICU

» Sickle cell center acute care

» Labor & delivery, mother/baby, special care nursery (NICU)

» Cardiac cath lab

» Same day surgery — pre-op and PACU

» Operating room

» Ambulatory care in the cardiac center, diabetes center, infectious disease program and pain clinic

» Clinical care coordinator

Full-time, part-time and PRN positions are available. Sign-on bonuses of up to $20K and $7,500 in relocation assistance are available to qualified candidate. Click here to apply.

Piedmont Healthcare

Piedmont Healthcare is hiring for the following positions:

LPNs

» various specialties

RNs

» Cardiac: stepdown, telemetry, ICU

» Medical surgical: neuro, general, post-surgical

» Neuro ICU

To apply, click here.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

To search for nursing jobs at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, click here and search by one of the following:

» Critical care nursing jobs

» Inpatient/specialty nursing jobs

» Nurse residency/nurse extern program jobs

» Outpatient nursing jobs

» Professional nursing jobs

» Surgical services nursing jobs

