Seminars and continuing education for nurses this spring

10 a.m.-5p.m. EST (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Central Time), April 9

Presented by the University of New Mexico – AIDS Education and Training Center, this course is designed to provide registered nurses and nurse practitioners with vital information on current standards in oral care and treatment for HIV patients.

Along with helping attendees identify HIV etiology and pathogenesis, the live online training will cover special considerations for patients with HIV or AIDs during dental treatment and oral surgery.

A grant from the South Central AIDS Education & Training Center underwrites registration fees, but attendance is limited and registration is required.

The course provides 5.83 contact hours of nursing continuing education. Register here.

20th annual Update in Acute & Emergency Care Pediatrics Conference

April 15-16

Aimed at physicians and nurses who provide care in pediatric emergencies, this conference will help providers in Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia develop skills for caring for medically complex young people and pediatric trauma patients.

Nurses can earn up to 6.75 contact hours for the April 15 sessions and 4.25 CNE hours for April 16, for a maximum of 11 CNE hours for the two days.

Fees for nurse participants are $165; $100 for nonlicensed students. Register through the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.

Community Resiliency Model, introductory webinar

6-7 p.m., April 13, 15 or 20

The Community Resiliency Model helps people tune into their autonomic nervous system’s responses, track sensations linked to their own well-being and ultimately live life more fully.

According to event organizers, CRM “is a skills-based wellness and prevention program that provides a biological, non-stigmatizing perspective on normal human reactions to stress and trauma.”

This free, virtual session is accredited by the Georgia Nurses Association and headlined by Family Nurse Practitioner Linda Grabbe and registered nurse Ingrid Duva, who are both doctors of nursing.

It is open to all members of the community and offers nurse attendees one contact hour. Register here.

New Nurse Manager Basics Workshop

1-5 p.m., May 17-18

This interactive, virtual workshop from the American Nurses Association is geared to new nurse managers.

Instructor and Doctor of Nurse Practice Ashley Amorello Kellis will teach participants to develop communication skills and business knowledge to run units effectively. Some of the core competencies include advocacy, leadership, and technology and informatics.

Successful completion confers 5.75 CEs toward obtaining or renewing an ANCC Nurse Executive certification.

Cost is $360 for ANA members and $399 for nonmembers to receive all-inclusive access. Groups registering with four or more can save 25% on a group workshop pass.

Registration closes Friday, May 14, and can be completed here.

And one for anytime:

ANA Mastering Mindfulness online modules

Nurses need self-care, and mindfulness is a critical component. This four-part virtual module provides insight into the benefits and barriers to self-care, and teaches mindfulness techniques.

The online course provides 4.95 contact hours. It has rolling registration and costs $90 for ANA members and $100 for nonmembers.

Sign up on the ANA website.