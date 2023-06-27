BreakingNews
Supreme Court rules state courts can play role in policing federal elections
Maury Povich launches at-home paternity kits

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago
Now you can find out if you’re the father or not — from the privacy of home

Daytime talkshow legend Maury Povich is bringing his show’s popular paternity testing to the masses with the introduction of his new “The Results Are In” home paternity testing kits.

In an interview with TMZ, Povich said the idea for the kits was brought to him by his business partner shortly after Povich retired from his long-running show.

“He says, ‘You know, I have an idea.’ What? ‘You are so well known about paternity testing and we have talked to the DNA Diagnostic Center, DDC, which is the company that ran all of our DNA tests for over 20 years,’” Povich said in the video. “I mean thousands, upon thousands of tests; 99.9 percent accurate. We can do a home paternity test, send those tests to the DNA diagnostics center — the same company — and within two or three days they can have a result and send it back and it’s all done from your home. And I said, ‘I’m in.’”

Povich retired in September 2022 after 31 years of shocking television audiences with dramatic paternity tests, out of control children, weird talents and more.

“His retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said in a statement at the time. “Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend, and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

After making $13 million a year, and producing more than 5,000 episodes, Povich is will continue helping people figure out if they’re the father or not.

“I’ve been around paternity testing for more than 20 years, so I know exactly what’s going on and how we can help those people who are looking for fathers,” he said.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

