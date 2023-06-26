X

Harry Styles stops concert so pregnant fan can use the bathroom

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
Styles also helped name the baby

During a performance in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday night, Harry Styles paused his concert so a pregnant fan could use the bathroom without missing a moment of the show. The pop star also helped pick a name for the baby.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, one fan captured the heart tugging moment. The Grammy Award winner was talking to a fan — identified only as Sian — who asked him to help name her baby.

“You don’t really want me to name it,” Styles said. “I simple cannot take this, do you know what you’re having? No... oh this could be fun!” When the woman mentions she has to go to the bathroom, Styles stops the concert so she wouldn’t miss a moment.

Harry talking to a pregnant fan Sian about naming her baby and encouraging her to go pee. #harrystyles #loveontour #loveontour2023 #concert

Styles kept his word, and entertained the audience by reading signs and engaging with fans until the woman returned — to huge cheers from the crowd.

Sian had four names in mind: Stevie, Ralph, Harley and Caleb. Styles suggested she get feedback from the audience, who indicated with their screams that Caleb was the best choice.

When you ask Harry Styles to name your baby… #cardiff #wales #sfy #harrystyles #harryshouse

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

