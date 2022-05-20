BreakingNews
UPDATE: Hyundai electric vehicle factory to be built near Savannah
Martha Stewart weighs in on her 'coastal grandmother' status

Life
By Lesly Gregory, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Martha Stewart has found herself as the unofficial ‘coastal grandmother’ celebrity — though she doesn’t fully identify with the viral aesthetic.

More of a lifestyle trend than an allusion to where someone lives, the term coastal grandmother seems to have first appeared in a TikTok by @lexnicoleta. It evokes a style that’s laidback, breezy and cozy. It’s all about fresh food, home cooking and a slower pace of life.

“I work every day! I’m not retired yet, maybe when I retire in 20 years…maybe,” Stewart told Today.

Stewart credits her active lifestyle as one of the reasons she continues to feel youthful. She makes time for physical fitness as well as horseback riding when she’s not writing books, cooking or entertaining us on TV.

Her health routine also includes paying close attention to what she eats, starting her day with freshly made green juice and filling the rest of her diet up with organic, nutrient-rich foods. It helps that Stewart maintains an impressive vegetable garden at her home in Bedford, N.Y.

While she doesn’t consider herself a coastal grandmother, Stewart doesn’t mind her association with the trend. She’s commonly photographed in clothing that matches the style, including light-colored pieces, button-down shirts, straw hats and a lot of beige.

The quintessential examples of this defined look come from movies — Nancy Meyers movies to be exact. Think Diane Keaton in “Something’s Gotta Give,” and Meryl Streep in “It’s Complicated.” Both women work but spend more time in loose-fitting, muted tones walking the beach or grabbing home-grown produce. Their homes are also breezy and comfortable.

Other celebrities buying into the coastal grandmother trend, mostly through their own self-promotion, include Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway and Reese Witherspoon, none of whom are even grandmothers yet.

