Mariah Carey reveals her favorite Christmas song

The “Queen of Christmas” has officially declared that it’s time to “de-frost” in a recent Instagram post. As the opening notes of her hit song “All I Want For Christmas” play, Carey announces it’s time to start the holiday cheer.

During an interview with Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey discussed her Christmas obsessions — when she starts decorating the house, which movies she likes to watch and her favorite holiday song — which, surprisingly, isn’t one of her own songs.

“Speaking of the holiday,” Hudson said, “I think everybody’s favorite song is ‘All I Want For Christmas is You,’ by you. So what is your favorite Christmas song outside of your own song?”

“My favorite all-time Christmas song is Nat King Cole’s version of “A Christmas Song” — that’s my favorite,” Carey said.

“That was my grandmother’s favorite. The man with the satin voice!” added Hudson.

The two also agreed on the rules for celebrating the Christmas season, which include not listening to anything other than Christmas music and watching Christmas movies. For Hudson, the top holiday movie is “Home Alone,” while Carey opts for two other Christmas classics.

“Well, I love ‘Elf.’ I gotta say that,” Carey said. “And then I like ‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ the original one. It’s an older one, but it’s got something about it.”

When it comes to decorating, Carey’s house is filled with the Christmas spirit starting November 1. Carey transforms her space into a winter wonderland, with multiple Christmas trees throughout the home.

“In the main part of the house, there will be a nice, tall Christmas tree with gold and silver — not actual gold,” Carey said. “Then I have a smaller multicolored-lights tree, like the Charlie Brown tree, with some ornaments that my fans made for me and different stuff like that.”

