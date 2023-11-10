WATCH: Trailer drops for Beyoncé's “Renaissance” documentary

‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,’ will be in AMC theaters Dec. 1
Fresh off the heels of her 10-country, 39-city Renaissance world tour, Beyoncé is gearing up to release a documentary about the tour, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.” In a newly released trailer, Queen B shared behind the scene moments, included a rare glimpse at her twins.

While many fans couldn’t make it to the sold-out shows, they’ll soon be able to experience the the tour’s special moments — including the now-famous “mute challenge” — in AMC theaters.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” says Beyoncé in the trailer. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.”

“Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply,” she added on Instagram.

“I want to show that you can have fun and have purpose, be respectful and speak your mind. You can be both elegant and a provocateur. You can be curvy and still be a fashion icon. I wish this freedom for every person. I have paid my dues and followed every rule for decades, so now I can break the rules that need to be broken. My wish for the future is to continue to do everything everyone thinks I can’t do,” Beyoncé told Harper’s Bazaar.

According to Forbes, the Renaissance tour broke the Billboard record for biggest one-month gross with $179 million in ticket sales. The tour was so successful, economists began examining its impact on local economies. The New York Times estimated the tour has generated around $4.6 billion in local economic activity, which is “comparable to what the 2008 Olympics did for Beijing.”

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé,” will be premier December 1 in AMC theaters.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

