March weather forecast for Atlanta: What you need to know

Tornado season: Most tornadoes occur from the beginning of March through the end of June each year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In the Southeast, tornado season is usually between February and April.

Warmest temperatures: Sunday, March 6 (83 F) and Monday, March 7 (80 F)

Coldest temperatures: Tuesday, March 1 (44 F), Friday, March 25 (45 F) and Saturday, March 26 (43 F)

Best dates for outdoor activities: Sunday, March 6, Monday, March 7 and Saturday, March 26

Dates with the highest chances of rain: Tuesday, March 22 (88%), Wednesday, March 23 (94%) and Thursday, March 31 (88%)

Thunderstorms possible: Tuesday, March 8

Daily high and low temperatures, conditions and rainfall from AccuWeather

For the Southeast as a whole, The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that the average March temperature will be 60 F, which is 5 degrees above average, and precipitation will be 4.5 inches, which is average.

Tuesday, March 1: High/Low temperature: 65 F/44 F. Conditions: Some clouds, then sunshine. Chance of rain: 2%

Wednesday, March 2: High/Low temperature: 70 F/48 F. Conditions: Nice with plenty of sunshine. Chance of rain: 0%

Thursday, March 3: High/Low temperature:74 F/49 F. Conditions: Sunny, nice and warm. Chance of rain: 5%.

Friday, March 4: High/Low temperature: 74 F/52 F. Conditions: Partly sunny, nice and warm. Chance of rain: 11%.

Saturday, March 5: High/Low temperature: 78 F/60 F. Conditions: Pleasant with clouds and sun. Chance of rain: 22%.

Sunday, March 6: High/Low temperature: 83 F/60 F. Conditions: Partly sunny and very warm. Chance of rain: 3%.

Monday, March 7: High/Low temperature: 80 F/61 F. Conditions: Mostly sunny and warm. Chance of rain: 2%.

Tuesday, March 8: High/Low temperature: 73 F/53 F. Conditions: Cloudy with thunderstorms possible. Chance of rain: 35%.

Wednesday, March 9: High/Low temperature: 71 F/58 F. Conditions: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 25%.

Thursday, March 10: High/Low temperature: 73 F/60 F. Conditions: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 25%.

Friday, March 11: High/Low temperature: 69 F/49 F. Conditions: Chance of a shower. Chance of rain: 30%.

Saturday, March 12: High/Low temperature: 69 F/50 F. Conditions: Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain: 0%.

Sunday, March 13: High/Low temperature: 69 F/52 F. Conditions: Plenty of sunshine. Chance of rain: 20%.

Monday, March 14: High/Low temperature: 66 F/48 F. Conditions: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 25%.

Tuesday, March 15: High/Low temperature: 69 F/53 F. Conditions: Cloudy with occasional rain. Chance of rain: 64%.

Wednesday, March 16: High/Low temperature: 70 F/48 F. Conditions: Cloudy with occasional rain. Chance of rain: 64%.

Thursday, March 17: High/Low temperature: 64 F/50 F. Conditions: Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain: 25%.

Friday, March 18: High/Low temperature: 66 F/47 F. Conditions: Times of cloud and sun. Chance of rain: 25%.

Saturday, March 19: High/Low temperature: 71 F/52 F. Conditions: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 25%.

Sunday, March 20: High/Low temperature: 72 F/53 F. Conditions: A little afternoon rain. Chance of rain: 66%.

Monday, March 21: High/Low temperature: 73 F/53 F. Conditions: Cloudy. Chance of rain: 25%.

Tuesday, March 22: High/Low temperature: 70 F/49 F. Conditions: Periods of rain. Chance of rain: 88%.

Wednesday, March 23: High/Low temperature: 65 F/51 F. Conditions: Rain. Chance of rain: 94%.

Thursday, March 24: High/Low temperature: 68 F/54 F. Conditions: A little rain in the morning. Chance of rain: 57%.

Friday, March 25: High/Low temperature: 62 F/45 F. Conditions: Mostly sunny. Chance of rain: 20%.

Saturday, March 26: High/Low temperature: 75 F/43 F. Conditions: Mostly sunny. Chance of rain: 10%.

Sunday, March 27: High/Low temperature: 70 F/50 F. Conditions: Mostly sunny. Chance of rain: 0%.

Monday, March 28: High/Low temperature: 72 F/53 F. Conditions: Times of cloud and sun. Chance of rain: 25%.

Tuesday, March 29: High/Low temperature: 73 F/52 F. Conditions: Cloudy. Chance of rain: 25%.

Wednesday, March 30: High/Low temperature: 73 F/51 F. Conditions: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 10%.

Thursday, March 31: High/Low temperature: 72 F/54 F. Conditions: Periods of rain. Chance of rain: 88%.