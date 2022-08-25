Man who robbed Kim Kardashian says he doesn’t feel guilty

BreakingNews
Fewer Americans claim jobless benefits last week
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
Robber claims Kardashian is ‘showy’ and has no regrets

“Just tell them I have children, like I have babies, I have a husband, I have a family. I have to get home,” Kim Kardashian told the men who held her at gunpoint and robbed her in Paris in 2016.

Now, six years later, one of the robbers, Yunis Abbas, has given an interview to Vice News, and the 67 year old says he feels no remorse for what he did, even knowing that Kardashian was left “traumatized.”

“I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool, in that episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ I thought, she’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all,” said Abbas.

Abbas was in prison for 22 months for the crime, but was released early due to health problems.

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care. Of course she must have been traumatized. I don’t doubt it,” said Abbas.

Abbas is taking advantage of his new found “fame” and has written a book titled “I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian,” highlighting how he did it and what led him there. The 67 year old attributes his “success” to tracking Kardashian via her social media accounts.

According to Abbas, social media helped him keep tabs on the $4 million, 20-carat ring ex-husband Kanye West gave the socialite, as well as her whereabouts and her next moves. His stalking allowed him to know what places she wore the ring and what places she didn’t.

The reality star’s assistant mistakenly called the American help line 9-1-1 and not the French police, giving the robbers ample time to escape. Abbas was later caught due to DNA evidence left behind when he tied up a bodyguard.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

