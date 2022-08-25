Man who robbed Kim Kardashian says he doesn’t feel guilty

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care. Of course she must have been traumatized. I don’t doubt it,” said Abbas.

Abbas is taking advantage of his new found “fame” and has written a book titled “I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian,” highlighting how he did it and what led him there. The 67 year old attributes his “success” to tracking Kardashian via her social media accounts.

Explore Tom Holland takes break from social media to better his mental heath

According to Abbas, social media helped him keep tabs on the $4 million, 20-carat ring ex-husband Kanye West gave the socialite, as well as her whereabouts and her next moves. His stalking allowed him to know what places she wore the ring and what places she didn’t.

The reality star’s assistant mistakenly called the American help line 9-1-1 and not the French police, giving the robbers ample time to escape. Abbas was later caught due to DNA evidence left behind when he tied up a bodyguard.