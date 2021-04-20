Luther Vandross Google Doodle created by Atlanta artist

Explore Black History Month Google Doodle honors activist Audre Lorde

After years of working with numerous big-name artists, Vandross launched his solo career in 1981. He composed, wrote and produced his debut studio album, “Never Too Much,” which is the soundtrack of today’s Doodle and the first of 14 studio albums that went either platinum or multiplatinum.

Vandross’ career culminated in eight Grammy Awards (out of 33 nominations), a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a 1997 Super Bowl half-time show performance and eight Billboard Top 10 albums.

He died July 1, 2005, two years after suffering a serious stroke. He was 54.

In celebrating Vandross’ birthday, Google wrote, “The joy your music brings to the world is never too much.”

And joy is the message Bass hopes people take away from his doodle.

“While working on this project I had a lot of feelings, but the main one was joy,” he said. “It was so much fun getting to figure out ways to make each moment in the video feel intimate and a part of the overall story. I was creating small vignettes about togetherness, all types of love, nostalgia, and happiness—all while listening to an iconic song on repeat!”

The search engine’s doodle tradition began in 1998 when, according to the company itself, founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin played around with the corporate logo “to indicate their attendance at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert.”

Now there is an entire team of illustrators bringing biographies, history and interesting tidbits to life on Google’s homepage.