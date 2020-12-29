Looking to spend your holiday cash? Take a peek at these post-Christmas sales

The holiday season is nearly over, but that means that many have some cash and gift cards ready for spending.
So even though the traditional season of giving is coming to a close, the spending season has just begun.
Many major retailers are still pumping out sales for shoppers to take advantage of as we look to the new year. From offers on toys, clothes, electronics and, of course, winter items on clearance, here are some of the sales you can look into from Amazon, Target and more according to CNN Underscored.
From fitness trackers to clothing to gadgets, Amazon’s Gold Box Deals offers sales on a wide range of products.
The domestic merchandise retailer is offering up to 50% off during its Winter Clearance Sale.
Save up to 40% on open-box electronics, clearance and refurbished tech at Best Buy Outlet’s event.
The retailer’s After Christmas sale means you can take an extra 20% or 15% off select merchandise with the code JOY or take $10 off $25 when you use the code JOY25.
The Half-Yearly Sale is going on now through Jan. 3 where you can take up to 40% off women’s clothing, shoes and accessories.
Overstock’s After Christmas Clearance Event gives you the opportunity to take up to 70% off thousands of items, including lighting and post-holiday organizing.
Take up to 70% off on clothing and shoes, up to 50% off on toys and up to 50% off on beauty.
Customers can land “mega savings” on seasonal favorites during the End-of-Year Clearance sale.
Take up to 60% off during the e-commerce company’s End-of-Year Clearance sale and take up to 80% off last-chance finds.
The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.