Looking to spend your holiday cash? Take a peek at these post-Christmas sales

Bed Bath & Beyond

The domestic merchandise retailer is offering up to 50% off during its Winter Clearance Sale.

Best Buy

Save up to 40% on open-box electronics, clearance and refurbished tech at Best Buy Outlet’s event.

Macy’s

The retailer’s After Christmas sale means you can take an extra 20% or 15% off select merchandise with the code JOY or take $10 off $25 when you use the code JOY25.

Nordstrom

The Half-Yearly Sale is going on now through Jan. 3 where you can take up to 40% off women’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

Overstock

Overstock’s After Christmas Clearance Event gives you the opportunity to take up to 70% off thousands of items, including lighting and post-holiday organizing.

Explore How Walmart is going to make your holiday returns a lot easier

Target

Take up to 70% off on clothing and shoes, up to 50% off on toys and up to 50% off on beauty.

Walmart

Customers can land “mega savings” on seasonal favorites during the End-of-Year Clearance sale.

Wayfair

Take up to 60% off during the e-commerce company’s End-of-Year Clearance sale and take up to 80% off last-chance finds.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.