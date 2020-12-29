X

Looking to spend your holiday cash? Take a peek at these post-Christmas sales

Retailers Will Put Deepest Holiday Discounts Online, This Year. Shoppers used to standing in line for hours to take advantage of the best holiday deals on Black Friday. are being directed online by major retailers, including Walmart and Lowe's. Covid [has] really changed everything. Now, nobody even wants to be standing next to somebody, let alone fighting a crowd to get something, Marshal Cohen, The NPD Group, via CNBC. Instead of single-day deals, some of the deepest discounts are occurring online over the course of the shopping season. Retailers are separating their deals by category, such as toys, electronics and home goods. Shoppers have expressed relief that Black Friday 2020 will not be the usual logistical nightmare of arriving at particular stores at particular times. I kind of wish this would become the norm, Julie Ramhold, DealNews.com, via CNBC

Atlanta Winter Guide | 33 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The holiday season is nearly over, but that means that many have some cash and gift cards ready for spending.

So even though the traditional season of giving is coming to a close, the spending season has just begun.

ExploreNot liking that sweater? Here’s what to know about return policies

Many major retailers are still pumping out sales for shoppers to take advantage of as we look to the new year. From offers on toys, clothes, electronics and, of course, winter items on clearance, here are some of the sales you can look into from Amazon, Target and more according to CNN Underscored.

Amazon Gold Box Deals

From fitness trackers to clothing to gadgets, Amazon’s Gold Box Deals offers sales on a wide range of products.

Bed Bath & Beyond

The domestic merchandise retailer is offering up to 50% off during its Winter Clearance Sale.

Best Buy

Save up to 40% on open-box electronics, clearance and refurbished tech at Best Buy Outlet’s event.

ExploreThose beloved Coca-Cola polar bears are now in a limited clothing line

Macy’s

The retailer’s After Christmas sale means you can take an extra 20% or 15% off select merchandise with the code JOY or take $10 off $25 when you use the code JOY25.

Nordstrom

The Half-Yearly Sale is going on now through Jan. 3 where you can take up to 40% off women’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

Overstock

Overstock’s After Christmas Clearance Event gives you the opportunity to take up to 70% off thousands of items, including lighting and post-holiday organizing.

ExploreHow Walmart is going to make your holiday returns a lot easier

Target

Take up to 70% off on clothing and shoes, up to 50% off on toys and up to 50% off on beauty.

Walmart

Customers can land “mega savings” on seasonal favorites during the End-of-Year Clearance sale.

Wayfair

Take up to 60% off during the e-commerce company’s End-of-Year Clearance sale and take up to 80% off last-chance finds.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.