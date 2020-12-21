How Walmart is going to make your holiday returns a lot easier

Customers will be able to begin the return process on Walmart.com or through the mobile app. After selecting “Drop off at FedEx” as their return method, they’ll be given a return code or QR code, which they can take with a packaged item to any FedEx Office location. Once that’s done, the customer’s job is complete. A FedEx associate will scan the QR code, print a free return label, attach it to the box and ship it back to Walmart.

Aside from this new option, customers will also be able to make in-store returns if they choose. Among the changes being made for in-person returns are alternate locations to allow for social distancing and the ability to look up an item with a credit or debit card — so there’s no need to worry about losing a receipt.

Walmart is also working to hasten the turn around time for customers to get their money back. In the case of most online returns, refunds will be credited back to accounts as soon as the next day and the same day for in-store returns.

Anyone concerned about waste need not be, as Walmart is continuing to divert returned merchandise to its donation, product liquidation and recycling programs.

“The holidays are stressful enough. No matter how customers buy items we want the returns experience to be easy, safe and seamless. We’re proud of the changes we’re making to take some of the stress – and those unwanted Christmas sweaters – off our customers’ backs,” Walmart said.